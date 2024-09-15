Manchester City and Arsenal face-off in the biggest Premier League game of the season so far this weekend, in a result that could be pivotal come the end of the campaign.

Last season, Pep Guardiola just got the better of his former assistant, Mikel Arteta, clinching title glory with his City side on the final day. They were pushed all the way by the Gunners, who just ran out of steam a little towards the end, proving costly up against their relentless rivals. It does look as though they will again be fighting it out for the trophy this time around, although Liverpool could again provide stiff competition, too.

On Sunday 22nd September, Arsenal make the trip to the Etihad, looking to at least seal a repeat of last season's goalless draw there, which felt like an excellent result at the time, even if it didn't prove to be enough in the grand scheme of things. Arteta will be desperate to go one better this time around, though, knowing how huge a victory there would feel.

It promises to be a thrilling afternoon in Manchester, as the two Premier League title favourites lock horns in the latest battle between Guardiola and Arteta.

Man City v Arsenal kick-off time & UK TV info

Manchester City v Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm BST on Sunday 22nd September.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 4.30pm, with the match following on from Brighton v Nottingham Forest (2pm) earlier in the afternoon, understandably acting as the showcase game of the day.

Man City v Arsenal team news

The most notable absentee from either side could be Martin Odegaard, with the 25-year-old suffering an ankle injury on international duty with Norway and missing the game against Tottenham. Summer signing Mikel Merino is also unavailable, as is Takehiro Tomiyasu.

For City, Nathan Ake is also out after tearing his hamstring for the Netherlands earlier in the month, while Oscar Bobb is a long-term absentee after suffering a serious leg injury last month. Rodri and Phil Foden are available again after being out in the opening weeks.

Man City & Arsenal's head-to-head form

City have, perhaps unsurprisingly, been the more dominant of the two sides in recent meetings, although that wasn't the case last season. Arsenal's aforementioned 0-0 draw at the Etihad was a hard-fought result, and they won 1-0 at the Emirates last October, thanks to a late winner from Gabriel Martinelli.

Barring the Gunners' Community Shield triumph in 2023, City were completely dominant in the fixture before that, winning eight matches in a row, in all competitions. That included a 5-0 win at the Etihad back in 2021.

Arsenal haven't won away to City since January 2015, when a Santi Cazorla penalty was added to by an Olivier Giroud strike. A repeat of that scoreline for the north Londoners could feel like a significant moment in the Premier League title race, even though it is still only early days.