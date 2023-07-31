Burnley and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head during the opening round of Premier League fixtures, with plenty to keep an eye out for during this clash.

For starters, it's a return to his former club for City legend Vincent Kompany - only this time, he'll be in claret rather than sky blue. Having led the side to their first Premier League title back in 2012, he has already etched his name into the folklore of the Etihad Stadium outfit.

Having also led Burnley to promotion from the dugout, he will no doubt receive a hero's welcome from all sides of Turf Moor when he turns up on the opening day - but that doesn't mean his former side will go easy on him.

It'll also be interesting to see how Pep Guardiola's team cope with the weight of expectation now. They won almost everything they could lay their hands on in 2022/23, topping off the league title and FA Cup glory with a Champions League win over Inter.

They'll still be on top of the world, though having made improvements through the likes of Mateo Kovacic, they've also lost key men like Ilkay Gundogan. Can their return to Premier League action see them pick up where they left off, or will they struggle to hit the same heights?

It certainly won't be straightforward. Having picked up a tip or two from his old boss, Kompany has Burnley playing football which is in complete contrast to the way Sean Dyche had them set up.

The Clarets entertained and stormed their way out of the Championship last term, and you wouldn't be surprised to see them stay up and continue that fine form this time around.

This will be a real test of their mettle, but can they match up to a side that is undoubtedly the best in the division, or will it be a crash back to reality for the opening-day hosts?

Burnley vs Man City: Who has the better head-to-head record?

When it comes to their overall records, it's no surprise that Man City are currently coming out on top in this section. Burnley have more than held their own with 30 wins, but the recent dominance of Guardiola's side has led to them picking up a number of wins over the Clarets over the last few years.

However, Kompany will be hoping that he can add to his side's win section this season.

Burnley wins: 30

Draws: 25

Man City wins: 55

Burnley vs Man City: Who has more wins at Turf Moor?

When you consider how Burnley fare at home, they actually remain solid at Turf Moor when coming up against the current treble-winners. They're leading this statistic by one win - meaning that if City come up victorious on the opening day of the season, they'll tie tie things up in terms of Turf Moor meetings.

It's impressive to see that the Clarets have been able to do so well against City at home, though - and that may leave some supporters feeling that they can pull off an upset on their return to the Premier League.

Burnley wins: 22

Draws: 12

Man City wins: 21

Burnley vs Man City: Who has more wins at Maine Road/Etihad Stadium?

Unsurprisingly, it's City who take this one. Whilst Burnley have done well to build something of a fortress on home territory against the Citizens, when they face them on their travels, it makes for much poorer reading.

The champions have an outstanding record against the Clarets on their own ground, with their opposition managing only eight wins over the years when they've had to play as the away team.

Burnley wins: 8

Draws: 13

Man City wins: 34

Burnley vs Man City: Who has the better cup record?

In the cup games, City also have the upper hand. There is always talk about the magic of the cup, meaning that any result is possible - and in a one-off game such as this, that certainly remains the case.

However, the Etihad Stadium outfit have largely been victorious when coming up against the Clarets in these contests - including their recent 6-0 pummelling in the FA Cup only a few months ago, which will still be fresh in the memory for Burnley fans.

Burnley wins: 2

Man City wins: 8

Burnley vs Man City: What were the last five meetings?

18th March 2023 - Man City 6-0 Burnley (FA Cup): With Burnley flying high at the top of the Championship and playing some attractive football under Kompany, they likely would have gone into this one feeling they were capable of pulling off a shock result.

It was a match that saw the complete opposite take place. Instead, City dismantled the Clarets, with Erling Haaland bagging himself a hat-trick in the process. Julian Alvarez also got in on the act, hitting a brace to ensure a miserable night for Burnley in the cup.

2nd April 2022 - Burnley 0-2 Man City (Premier League): With the Clarets struggling at the wrong end of the table by this point, City compounded their misery by sealing a comfortable victory over their foes.

Kevin De Bruyne ensured it was the worst possible start for the home side by rifling one into the back of the net within the first five minutes, and having kept Guardiola's team at bay for a further 20, the points were then wrapped up by Ilkay Gundogan.

16th October 2021 - Man City 2-0 Burnley (Premier League): Once more, the Etihad Stadium outfit took an early lead through a Bernardo Silva strike, and despite holding their opponents for the majority of the game, it was that man De Bruyne again who bagged a second 20 minutes before the end.

3rd February 2021 - Burnley 0-2 Man City (Premier League): As it turns out, City quite like a two-goal victory over the Clarets - as well as a customary early goal.

Gabriel Jesus was quick to give his side the advantage, this time within just three minutes, to instantly put Burnley on the back foot. It was two before half-time, with Raheem Sterling, now of Chelsea, firing in a second before the break. It was then down to the away side to see out the game and pick up the win.

28 November 2020 - Man City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League): A game played behind closed doors - probably a good thing to save Burnley fans from having to watch in-person - saw the Clarets blanked again as they shipped five to City.

It was a day to remember for Riyad Mahrez, who bagged himself a hat-trick, with yet another early goal in the opening 10 minutes setting the tone.

Who has played for Burnley and Man City?

Joey Barton (Man City 2002-2007; Burnley 2015-2016, 2017): The midfielder is one of the most notable names to have featured for both clubs. He began his career with City as a teenager and was a regular in their starting XI for years in the Premier League, before they became one of the biggest sides in the division.

Barton actually produced some of his best goal contribution tallies in sky blue, bagging ten in the top tier in each of his last two seasons. It was the back end of his career that he spent with the Clarets, helping them climb out of the Championship and then marshalling their midfield upon their return to the top flight before leaving for Scotland.

Stephen Jordan (Man City 2002-2007; Burnley 2007-2010): Jordan played for City alongside Barton and also made the switch to Turf Moor from the club, albeit a lot sooner.

He was a squad player for the early part of the 2000s, managing 53 Premier League games for them and spending longer with them than anyone else in his career.

After impressing for the side, he was then snapped up by Burnley in 2007. He was a part of the side that secured a play-off victory in the Championship and stayed on with the Clarets as they were duly relegated back down to the second tier in 2009/10. As Burnley dropped down, Jordan departed for Sheffield United.

What is Burnley's biggest victory over Man City?

13 January 1962 - Burnley 6-3 Man City (Division One): For the Clarets' biggest-ever victory in this fixture, you have to go back 61 years, when they fired six past City, with the margin of glory as much as three goals. It was a Division One fixture - before the introduction of the Premier League - and saw the Clarets claim the spoils.

Burnley ended that season in second place, with Manchester City finishing in mid-table and Chelsea being relegated. How times have changed...

What is Man City's biggest victory over Burnley?

7 December 1968 - Man City 7-0 Burnley: Whilst City's latest FA Cup effort was a huge win, it doesn't quite make the cut as their biggest-ever win in this fixture.

That honour instead falls to a game that is only slightly more recent than Burnley's win and saw the side hit seven past their opponents without response. Held at Maine Road, it was a day to forget for the visitors.