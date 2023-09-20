Manchester City play host to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League. The two sides are rich in history and were both founded in the 18th century, so naturally, they've played each other a fair few times...

Today at Football FanCast, we've decided to take a look at the history of this fixture and any key stats that stand out heading into this weekend's clash.

Man City v Nottingham Forest: What's their head-to-head record?

Unsurprisingly, the reigning Premier League champions have racked up more wins in this fixture than their opposition, but it's perhaps closer than you'd imagine.

It's easy to forget, prior to City's 2008 takeover, the club wasn't regarded as one of the big boys like they are today, so they haven't dominated this fixture like you'd imagine.

Forest have had their fair share of victories against the Citizens and based on the overall head-to-head data, this weekend's clash shouldn't be seen as a complete shutout for Pep Guardiola's side.

Man City wins 41 Draws 28 Nottingham Forest wins 32

Man City v Nottingham Forest: Who has more wins at the Etihad Stadium?

City's record against the East Midlanders, at home, paints a far more dominant picture, having only conceded defeat on ten occasions across 52 meetings.

Forest have found it tricky on their away travels in Manchester and Saturday's fixture will be expected to produce another defeat to add to the tally.

Guardiola will be hopeful of picking up the club's 25th home victory against Forest to extend their 100% record this season. City are the only club in the professional English pyramid to have not dropped points.

Man City wins 24 Draws 18 Nottingham Forest wins 10

Note: This data is across City's time at Maine Road and the Etihad Stadium.

Man City v Nottingham Forest: Who has the more wins at the City Ground?

Nottingham Forest win this head-to-head battle. These two sides have produced a much more even affair at the City Ground but it is the Tricky Trees who have reigned victorious over their opposition on 22 occasions.

Interestingly, this fixture has played out far fewer draws.

Nottingham Forest wins 22 Draws 10 Man City 17

Man City v Nottingham Forest: Who has the better cup record?

Again, it's the East Midlanders who win a second successive head-to-head battle, yet this time it's in cup competitions. Four of Forest's five wins against the Citizens have come in the FA Cup.

On the other hand, City have had much more fortuitous times against Saturday's opposition in the League Cup, a competition they've won eight times, with six of those coming in the last nine years.

The pair haven't met in a cup competition since January 2009, when Forest, who were in the Championship, defeated City 3-0 at the Etihad.

Man City 3 Draws 1 Nottingham Forest 5

Man City v Nottingham Forest: What were the match results in the last five meetings?

18th February 2023 - Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City: The last fixture between the pair produced a shock score draw at the City Ground as Man City's title charge was dealt a knock.

Bernardo Silva scored the opener in the first half and it looked set to be the winner until Chris Wood scored an equaliser with six minutes of the scheduled 90 left to play.

The crucial points for the hosts moved them five points clear of the relegation zone.

31st August 2022 - Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: The reverse fixture last season produced a completely different outcome as the Citizens thrashed the division's new boys.

Steve Cooper's side were dealt a harsh welcome to the Premier League in their first month back in the top-flight since 1999. Summer signing Erling Haaland netted a hattrick, Julián Álvarez scored a brace and full-back João Cancelo found himself on the scoresheet

3rd January 2009 - Manchester City 0-3 Nottingham Forest: The last meeting prior to the fixture in August 2022 came all the way back in 2009 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Forest were hovering above the Championship relegation zone heading into this clash against Premier League opposition and were huge underdogs.

But Nathan Tyson, Robert Earnshaw and Joe Garner all scored for the away side to complete a memorable 3-0 victory away at the Etihad.

30th March 2002 - Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest: This meeting came in the second tier of English Football which is remarkable when you think about how far City have come.

Darren Huckerby, the Nottingham-born winger, scored a hattrick to seal a comfortable three points for the hosts, who gained promotion that year as champions under the stewardship of Kevin Keegan.

Forest, on the other hand, finished in 16th under Paul Hart.

28th October 2001 - Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City: The reverse fixture saw the eventual title-winners held to a draw at the City Ground.

Chris Bart-Williams put the home side 1-0 up before Shaun Goater levelled the score just a minute later after a goalkeeping howler from Darren Ward.

Who has played for both Man City and Nottingham Forest?

Stuart Pearce (Forest 1985-1997; City 2001-2002): 78-cap England international Pearce was a 12-year servant for the East Midlanders. He made a whopping 327 appearances and scored 54 goals despite playing as a defender.

Pearce's one-season stay at City saw him make 43 appearances, helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League. He retired at the end of the campaign.

Ishmael Miller (City 2006-2007; Forest 2011-2014): Miller graduated through the Manchester City youth set-up but only went on to make 20 appearances for the club before being sold on a permanent deal to West Bromwich Albion. Four years after making the move to the West Midlands, Miller was picked up by Forest, who signed him for £1.2m as a 24-year-old. The forward only made 30 appearances for the club, despite being on their books for four years, scoring four goals. He spent time away on loan with Middlesbrough and Yeovil Town during that period before Blackpool signed him on a free transfer. Darren Huckerby (City 2001-2003; Forest 2003): Huckerby was a vital part of City's promotion-winning campaign to the top-flight in 2001/02, scoring 20 league goals in 40 appearances. His time at Forest was short, but sweet, making nine appearances and scoring five goals, on loan from the Citizens. Huckerby was set to join the East Midlands club on a permanent deal in the summer, had they gained promotion to the Premier League, but a playoff final defeat to Sheffield United scuppered those plans.

What is Man City's biggest win over Nottingham Forest?

31st August 2022 - Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Manchester City's biggest win over Forest was the aforementioned 6-0 drubbing at the Etihad last August.

Haaland scored a hat-trick, his second in as many games.

What is Nottingham Forest's biggest win over Manchester City?

23rd February 1980 - Nottingham Forest 4-0 Manchester City: Forest's biggest win over City came over 40 years ago in the top flight. In February 1958, they also recorded a 4-0 home victory.

Though, it's unlikely they'll record a result similar to that over Saturday's opposition whilst Pep Guardiola is at the reigns.

Man City v Nottingham Forest: When is it?

Manchester City host Nottinham Forest on Saturday 23rd September at 3pm UK time. City will head into this fixture as the favourites, as they do in almost every game.

After all, they are trebble-winners and are currently at the summit of the Premier League table. They are being widely tipped to win yet another league title and it's hard to disagree.

The Citzens have scored 14 goals and only conceded three which is a remarkable return but something we've come to expect from Pep Guardiola's men.

Erling Haaland has already netted seven goals and sits top of the goal scoring charts whilst summer signing Jeremy Doku got off the mark in a 3-1 away victory against West Ham United last weekend.

Forest, meanwhile, have enjoyed a steady start to their campaign. Two wins, one draw and two losses leave them in eighth place which is certainly a position they'd love to be in come May.

The East Midlanders narrowly avoided the drop last season and will be eager to avoid a second successive relegation battle this time around. With the exciting additions of young forwards Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudon-Odoi, they look well-placed to do so.

City will head into this fixture coming off the back of a midweek clash against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League and could suffer the typical European hangover. They'll need to be wary of the Forest's pace in transition that they used to exploit Arsenal last month.

The away side will need to be defensively resilient throughout the entirety of the match in order to keep the plethora of attacking talent at bay. Keeping Haaland quiet is something not a lot of sides have been able to do, so the centre-back pairing will certainly have their work cut out.