Manchester City are showing concrete interest in another Everton player alongside their links to Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Man City eyeing Branthwaite move

Pep Guardiola's side made history on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first team in English football history to win four Premier League titles in a row. City are not an outfit who rest on their laurels, however, and they will already be looking at potential signings for next season, strengthening their squad even further. Centre-back could be an area of the pitch where they target new faces, and Branthwaite has emerged as a reported target.

Guardiola's men are reportedly looking to snap up the young Englishman from under the noses of rivals Manchester United, in a deal that would feel particularly sweet if they managed to beat them to his signature.

Branthwaite has enjoyed a superb season for Everton, standing out as one of their star performers, helping them avoid relegation to the Championship despite points deductions at Goodison Park. The 21-year-old ended up starting 35 of the Blues' 38 Premier League matches, forging a strong partnership with James Tarkowksi and averaging 2.7 aerial duel wins per game.

The Everton ace is far from City's only summer target, however, and it now looks as though another Toffees player is also on their radar.

Man City want Everton goalkeeper

According to a new update from Football Insider, Manchester City are showing genuine interest in Everton goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks this summer. No bid has been tabled yet, but a £10m move has been mooted, highlighting his potential with so little experience, and the Merseysiders feel he "has the potential to be a future number one and a successor" to Jordan Pickford.

The 16-year-old prospect is also wanted by Chelsea, so it is clear those within the game believe he has a seriously bright future.

Lukjanciks of course wouldn't be coming in as an immedate first-team player for City next season, but he could be such an astute signing, in terms of both the long-term future and ensuring that there is a nucleus of English talent in the squad moving forward.

The goalkeeper isn't able to sign his first professional contract until he turns 17 later this year, which could allow the Cityzens the opportunity to snap him up more easily. The lure of moving to such a dominant club with so much talent in their youth ranks could be too great to turn down, too.

The teenager has won two caps apiece for England's Under-16s and Under-17s, as well as making six appearances in the Under-18s Premier League, despite still only being 16 years of age.

Eventually, the influential Ederson will need to be replaced - Stefan Ortega is also 31 now - and if Lukjanciks came in and impressed at youth team level for a number of years, he could then make the step up to the senior setup over time.