Manchester City have a Nottingham Forest star on their wishlist with Pep Guardiola looking to revamp his side in the January transfer market, according to a new report.

City won just their second Premier League win in 10 games on Sunday as they beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium. In what was Pep Guardiola's 500th game in charge, City took the lead in the 21st minute through summer signing Savinho, who followed up Phil Foden's parried shot to fire in his first goal for his new club. Erling Haaland then scored his first goal in four games late in the second half to complete the scoring.

Though the win wasn't enough to lift City back into the top four and still leaves them 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool, Guardiola was a very relieved figure.

"Today we won, we needed it to clear our minds and souls and see we can win games," he said, adding: "More than happiness, it's the relief.

"I never thought it would be difficult to win one single game. Maybe it's good, you have to win a game to come back to what you are going to do .Maybe it wasn't expected but the most important is the relief and hopefully we can go to the games with another face."

Manchester City want Forest's Ola Aina

After what has been a difficult first half of the season, Guardiola is reportedly looking to bolster his squad in the New Year, and according to The Sun, Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina is on his wishlist.

Aina has impressed for Forest since joining them in 2023 after being released by Serie A side Torino. This term, he's scored twice in 19 Premier League games and has been praised for his dynamic performances down the right flank.

The Sun claim that Forest, who are near the top of the table, are keen to tie Aina down to a new contract, and that the Nigeria international isn't looking to move away from the City Ground anytime soon. The newspaper also says, however, that Aina would find interest from City "hard to ignore".

City see the 28-year-old as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker, who has struggled for form this season and will turn 35 years old in May.

Earlier this year, Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo highlighted the significance of Forest retaining Aina, highlighting his outstanding contributions over the past year-and-a-half.

"Ola Aina has been exceptional since joining us," he said. "We're eager to secure his future with the club."