Manchester City are still said to be eyeing a move for a highly rated player in the summer transfer window, having held talks over a move back in January.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's side is reportedly one of a number of clubs interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson at the end of the season. The 20-year-old is a highly rated prospect who is also thought to be wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, so a Premier League move could be on the cards.

Milan left-back Theo Hernandez has also been mentioned as a transfer target for City as they look to pip reigning Champions League holders Real Madrid to his signature. They could hijack a move in what would have the potential to be an exciting piece of business.

Juventus ace Andrea Cambiaso is another player who has been linked with a summer switch to the Etihad, having caught the eye for the Turin giants this season, scoring twice in Serie A and recording a 90.9% pass completion rate.

Sporting CP star Geovany Quenda has also been backed to move to City in the near future, but they will have to wait until at least the summer after failing to snap him up in January.

Man City still eyeing Maldini-esque ace

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Manchester City are still eyeing a move for Cambiaso this summer, following talks over a transfer in the January window.

The 24-year-old is believed to be one of two targets alongside Milan favourite Hernandez as Guardiola looks to strengthen in the full-back areas.

It is easy to see why Cambiaso is seemingly a primary target for City moving forward, with the Italian a player with a bright future in the game and his best years still ahead of him.

He has been given about the highest praise imaginable by Mauro Tasotti, with the former Milan defender comparing him to all-time great Paolo Maldini, saying:

"I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed. In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini, who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back."

That says a huge amount about Cambiaso's qualities as a footballer, so the idea of City signing him this summer is undoubtedly exciting.

Andrea Cambiaso's Serie A stats this season Stat Total Appearances 21 Starts 17 Minutes played 1,503 Goals 2 Assists 0 Tackles per game 1.6 Key passes per game 1.1 Pass completion rate 90.9%

The Italy international would be considered a younger alternative to Hernandez, who is three years his senior, making the left-back spot his own for the foreseeable future.