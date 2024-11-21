Manchester City are willing to offer £100 million to sign a Kevin de Bruyne replacement for Pep Guardiola, according to a new report.

The Blues return to Premier League football on Saturday, as they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad, looking to end their terrible run of form, which has seen them lose four games on the bounce in all competitions.

Latest Man City news

Despite the current run of form, there has been some good news for City fans this week, as Guardiola has agreed to sign a new contract to remain as manager. Guardiola’s contract was due to end after this season, but he has now agreed to an extension that also includes an option to extend by another 12 months.

As well as news about Guardiola, it also emerged this week that Man City have made contact with the agents of Ederson over a possible move to the Etihad. The Atalanta midfielder has been looked at by the Blues for some time now, and given Rodri’s injury, they could be ready to make a move in January to ease their injury burden.

But while City chiefs have their eye on a replacement for Rodri, they also appear ready to spend a large sum of money on a player who would replace De Bruyne.

Man City now willing to offer £100m to sign De Bruyne replacement for Pep

According to a report from Spain, Manchester City are prepared to offer £100 million to sign Florian Wirtz as De Bruyne’s replacement. The 21-year-old is considered one of the hottest prospects in football and he has already performed very well at the highest level.

Wirtz, who has been dubbed a “little genius” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, has become a really crucial player for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons, playing a key role last term as he scored 11 goals and recorded 12 assists in 32 Bundesliga games.

This report states that Guardiola has identified the player as a priority signing, and they are willing to offer £100 million to bring the German to the Etihad. Wirtz’s ability on the ball, with his passing range and eye for goal, makes him a player that several top European clubs are looking to sign, and he appears high on Guardiola’s list as he looks to bolster his attacking midfield options.

Florian Wirtz's Bayer Leverkusen stats Apps 169 Goals 48 Assists 52

Leverkusen is aware of the interest, but they are not willing to let Wirtz leave easily. However, should City put an offer of £100 million on the table, it could be too hard to turn down. Wirtz may prove to be a key player for the Sky Blues, as they see him as a player who can lead the club forward.

The German would be seen as a replacement for De Bruyne, as the Belgian is in the final year of his contract at City, and it is unclear if an agreement will be found, or whether he will leave come the end of the campaign.