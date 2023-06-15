Manchester City have tried to snap up Warren Zaire-Emery as part of a potential transfer deal to send Bernardo Silva to PSG, according to a report from reliable journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Is Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City?

The Portugal international has once more been a first-team regular for the Premier League outfit, helping his team to not only claim another league title but to win both the FA Cup and Champions League too, completing a historic treble. With 34 games under his belt in the top flight this campaign, he managed four goals and five assists along the way and now has three more winners medals to his name thanks to his efforts.

His showings have led to keen interest in his signature this summer from PSG, who now want to try and secure a deal for the player during the transfer window. The French side have already tried to convince City into doing business with them by offering both players and cash, with the Ligue 1 club prepared to let both Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma leave the club to bring Silva in.

Now, according to a report from Fabrice Hawkins, Pep Guardiola's side were prepared to do a swap deal with PSG - but not the one that the French club wanted. Instead, City "offered" to take Warren Zaire-Emery off their hands as part of a potential deal for their versatile maestro.

The Ligue 1 side though promptly rejected this approach and it seems as though they are not too keen to let go of the youngster. It's unclear how much he would cost to buy outright too, although CIES Football Observatory suggest his value could be around the 20 million Euros (or £17.1m) mark.

How many games has Warren Zaire-Emery played this season?

Despite being just 17-years-old, he has already featured quite frequently for PSG. Over the course of the 2022/23 season for example, the player featured in the league on 26 occasions, with eight starts.

Even though Zaire-Emery is fairly inexperienced, he still managed to score two goals for the side though and the fact he has been selected so often shows how highly he is rated and valued in a squad packed with big money signings. He certainly appears to have the ability to go far in the game too, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig calling the player a "top talent" based on his form over the course of the current season.

It's no surprise then that City were eager to snap him up as part of a potential transfer deal - it appears though that they may have to try something different if they do want to add the youngster to their ranks this summer window.