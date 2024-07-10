Following Jack Grealish's season to forget, Manchester City are now reportedly willing to trigger the release clause to sign a potential upgrade on the England star this summer.

Man City transfer news

Improving a side which has won four consecutive Premier League titles following a treble-winning campaign before that is the luxurious difficulty that those at the Etihad have in front of them this summer. Gunning for a record-extending fifth title in a row, the Citizens have already been linked with the likes of Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich in two arrivals that would certainly complete the near-impossible task of handing Pep Guardiola some incoming upgrades.

That said, the headlines haven't all been centred around incomings, with Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson both linked to the Saudi Pro League as they potentially declare their work in England done after countless honours. Meanwhile, Grealish finds himself at quite the crossroads this summer having lost his place under Guardiola to Jeremy Doku last season, before being dropped from Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 England squad.

In need of game time, the former Aston Villa man could yet depart the Etihad as an upgrade potentially emerges. According to The Sun, Manchester City are now willing to trigger Eberechi Eze's £60m release clause to secure his signature ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. The Crystal Palace ace has taken Grealish's place under Southgate this summer and could now deal the winger another blow by doing the same at City.

Given that they've already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, Eze's exit would deal Crystal Palace an incredible blow, though they will be left with no choice but to bid farewell if his release clause is triggered. A player who lit up the Premier League once again last season, Eze could finally complete a difficult pathway to the top of English football at 26 years old.

"Incredible" Eze can replace what Grealish has lost

When Grealish arrived at Manchester City, he was one of the Premier League's best creators who only seemed destined to improve on his output, but that's not quite been the case. The more that his time at the Etihad has gone on, the more that the previous creator that many fans fell in love with at Villa has looked stifled and limited under Guardiola. Now, looking to add that spark to their side once more, City could turn to Eze.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Eberechi Eze Jack Grealish Minutes 2,055 1,009 Goals 11 3 Assists 4 1 Key Passes Per 90 2.37 2.32

With a far better output, City can add yet another goalscorer to their side to accompany the likes of Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, all while welcoming a player who's more than capable of creating where Grealish has slowly dwindled.

However, Palace won't be keen to lose their star man, who earned the praise of Selhurst Park teammate Joel Ward. The right-back told the club's official website: "Ebs’ quality is incredible, with what he does on the ball, the way he manipulates it and the way he just seems to glide over the pitch – it’s mesmerising at times."