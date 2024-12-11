Manchester City are willing to spend a significant amount of money to sign a “serious” player that Pep Guardiola likes, according to a recent report. The January transfer window opens in three weeks, and it could be a busy month for the Blues as they try to get their season back on track.

Man City transfer news

It’s unclear if a move in January could happen, but one player who is on City’s transfer radar for 2025 is midfielder Florian Wirtz. The German international is one of the hottest properties in football right now, and the Blues have been linked with a move for a while now, as he’s seen as the long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

City are interested in signing Wirtz and are now willing to offer players in any potential deal to try and get Bayer Leverkusen willing to discuss a transfer. The Bundesliga champions will probably be expecting his departure, but they will not let him go for cheap, as he’s believed to be valued at £87 million.

Wirtz may be a transfer that has to wait until the summer, but the Blues do have their eyes on one midfielder who they would like to bring in during January. City are now pushing to sign Ederson from Atalanta, as he’s seen as a replacement for the injured Rodri.

The Brazilian has emerged as the first choice to replace the Spaniard, and the Premier League side are looking to beat Liverpool to his signing in the New Year for a price of around £42 million.

Man City willing to splash the cash to sign Andrea Cambiaso

According to Tutto Juve, Manchester City are willing to invest a significant sum of money to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus. The 24-year-old has been with the Italian giants since July 2022, when he joined from fellow Italian side Genoa.

The Italian, who has been dubbed “humble and serious” by AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti, was shipped on loan to Bologna in his first season at Juventus, but since returning he has become an important figure in the team for the Old Lady.

Last season, Cambiaso played 34 times in Serie A, scoring two goals and recording three assists along the way, and has continued that form into this 2024/25 campaign. That has caught the attention of City, who, according to this report, are willing to spend “significant money” to sign the midfielder.

Andrea Cambiaso's 2024/25 stats Apps 20 Goals 2 Assists 2

Cambiaso signed a new contract at Juventus in May this year, but City were interested in the player before that and have remained interested. The Blues have continued to monitor his performances, and the report adds that he is someone that Guardiola likes “very much”. The Serie A giants have not set a price on their midfielder, as they consider Cambiaso a player that is untransferable.