Manchester City are willing to submit a huge offer to bring a rising star to the Premier League in January, according to a fresh report.

Man City's summer signings

The Sky Blues secured four fresh faces during the previous transfer window in the form of Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Mateo Kovacic, and despite the squad’s impressive form this season, club chiefs are of course assessing who they could sign in January.

The Etihad Stadium outfit have been linked with moves for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and AC Milan forward Francesco Camarda, but should the hierarchy fail to secure the services of the latter player in particular, Pep Guardiola has set his sights on one of his teammates at the San Siro Stadium.

The Serie A’s left-winger Rafael Leao has firmly established himself as Stefano Pioli’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.14 (WhoScored - AC Milan statistics), but it’s not the first time that he’s been on the radar of the champions in England.

The Portugal international was strongly associated with a switch towards the end of last year, and whilst a deal for the 24-year-old has failed to come to fruition ever since, the following update would suggest that the board are willing to go one step further in order to secure his services in 2024.

Man City preparing bid for Rafael Leao

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Man City are interested in Leao ahead of January. The Premier League giants are “keen on signing” the attacker and are claimed to be “willing to offer” approximately €150m (£129m) to get a deal over the line.

The AC Milan star will likely find a move attractive considering that he could compete for trophies on a regular basis, not to mention that he’d be able to get coached by Guardiola, so this could be one to keep a close eye on in the near future.

Leao could be a "difference-maker" for Guardiola

In the Serie A this season, Leao already has seven contributions, four assists and three goals, to his name in 12 appearances, which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s constantly posing a threat even if the end product isn’t always there (Transfermarkt - Leao statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 2, Almada’s native has recorded 21 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - AC Milan statistics), highlighting how much of a “difference-maker” he can be in the opposition's area, as dubbed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Sponsored by Adidas, the forward is even a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even as an attacking midfielder, so his ability to provide cover would make him a useful option to have in the building.

Having been named AC Milan’s Player of the Year during the 2021/22 season, Leao knows what it takes to be successful and is clearly getting the individual recognition that he deserves, so should the club get him to put pen to paper, it would be a massive coup for Guardiola and Man City.