Looking ahead to the future rather than the frustrating reality that they currently find themselves in, Manchester City are now reportedly willing to submit an opening offer to sign a Premier League gem in 2025.

Man City transfer news

Of course, injuries have far from helped their case, but there is no escaping the fact that this is an ageing Man City squad. A number of players are creeping past their best form simultaneously, whilst club captain Kyle Walker looks a shadow of the Premier League champion he was just last season.

When the summer transfer window arrives, those at the Etihad must welcome several reinforcements for Pep Guardiola.

Just who those reinforcements are exactly remains to be seen, but recent reports have at least dropped a few hints. Names such as Viktor Gyokeres and even Trent Alexander-Arnold have been mentioned in what would be a move to send shockwaves through the Premier League. But before the Citizens splash out, they could welcome a star for the future.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester City are now willing to make an opening offer to sign youngster Jeremy Monga from Leicester City. Just 15 years old, the teenager is reportedly worth as much as £15m in what is an incredibly hefty fee at such an age.

With Chelsea also interested in his signature, though, Leicester could fuel quite the battle.

If you look around European football, it is littered with Manchester City academy graduates, from Jadon Sancho and Cole Palmer to high-flying Jamie Gittens. So even if the path from their academy isn't always into Guardiola's side, there is a trend of success stories after developing at the Etihad - a narrative that Monga could become the latest to write.

Monga should heed McAtee warning

At 15, Monga should be in no rush to make his decision. The pathway is there to take hold of at Leicester, where he has a greater chance of eventually receiving first-team minutes.

Meanwhile, even in Manchester City's current state, it would be incredibly difficult for any young player to work their way into Guardiola's side - just ask James McAtee.

The midfielder impressed on loan at Sheffield United last season but has since struggled to break into Guardiola's plans on a consistent basis.

Given their current crisis - especially in midfield - it seemed as though McAtee would finally get a chance. However, that has not proved to be the case, and the 22-year-old now looks destined to depart.

It's a warning that Monga should consider. Whilst Phil Foden represents a true success story from the academy, it's difficult to pick any other young players who have been handed such a chance before being discarded around European football.

Palmer, Gittens and Sancho all enjoyed their success away from Manchester City and Monga may well be best off skipping a move to the Etihad altogether.