Manchester United have been told that they’ll need to pay £40m to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi this summer, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest transfer news on Man United and Disasi?

Erik ten Hag is currently short of centre-backs heading into the run-in following injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, resulting in Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof starting in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest last time out.

However, it could be a busy summer at Old Trafford in the transfer market, with Maguire and Lindelof two players who Ten Hag has given the green light to sell. That would mean that reinforcements are required in the summer, with Disasi at the top of United’s defensive wishlist alongside Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae.

Reports have suggested that the Red Devils are in pole position to sign the France international, with Old Trafford recruitment chiefs excited by someone they see as a star in the making with huge potential.

There has now been a fresh update from Football Insider on Disasi and a move to Manchester, revealing in the last 48 hours that Monaco are open to selling the 25-year-old this summer provided their £40million valuation is met.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also name-checked with an interest in the defender, but the latest update has once again said that it is United who are leading the race.

Is Disasi the defensive answer at Old Trafford?

Disasi, described as a "complete" defender by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is primarily a centre-back but would also provide a versatile option at right-back, should he make the move to Manchester.

He appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €25m Transfermarkt valuation and has once again been a regular for Monaco this season, taking his tally for appearances to 122 after turning out on 42 occasions in 2022/23.

The 6 foot 2 defender would also bring a goal threat to Old Trafford after contributing to an impressive 10 goals during the current campaign, and as per WhoScored, Disasi has actually outperformed every Red Devils centre-back.

The Monaco man has one more aerial duels than any United player on average and also ranks highly for the Ligue 1 side when it comes to interceptions and clearances made per game. Therefore, at £40m, a figure you'd expect is in the club's price range, Disasi could prove to be another shrewd signing by Ten Hag ahead of his second season in charge.