Potential Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic could be available for £70m this summer, according to Dean Jones.

Are Man United interested in Vlahovic?

It is no secret that Man United are eager to sign a top-quality striker this summer - someone who can fire the Red Devils even further up the table.

For a long time, it had been assumed that the striker in question might be Harry Kane, a man for whom finding the net is all too simple. However, recent reports have suggested that United have pulled out of a deal for the English marksman, largely because of the asking price of the 29-year-old.

Links to Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund have been ever-present, but it is a different Serie A star who could find himself at Old Trafford according to Dean Jones.

Talking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claimed: "I have had an indication that it is possible to sign Vlahovic in this window and I’m intrigued to see if anyone goes to check on Juventus' resistance around that. It seems like an opportunity too good to miss."

"He’s one of the most lethal marksmen in the game and if Man United continue to look for someone and have truly walked away from Harry Kane, as seems the case, this one could truly be workable.

Jones continued: "I believe Rasmus Hojlund is more likely in terms of an offer right now but my information is that if a bid was to be made in the region of £65-70million for Vlahovic there is a good chance Juventus will consider it."

"Chelsea have been linked heavily with him too, so I’ll be keeping an eye on that too. Vlahovic would be a great striker to add competition and excitement to the Premier League."

The official line from Juventus was initially that Vlahovic was not for sale under any circumstances but Jones' statement suggests that the Italian club's stance on the Serb has since softened.

Would Vlahovic improve Man United?

Given that United spent much of the second half of last season with Wout Weghorst leading the line, Vlahovic would clearly be a significant upgrade.

Anthony Martial's return to the lineup towards the end of the campaign yielded mixed results and, despite Erik ten Hag being a fan of the French forward, it is clear to see that the Red Devils need a consistently fit and firing number nine.

Vlahovic's time in Turin has been far from plain-sailing, after having arrived from Fiorentina in 2022 off the back of 49 goals in 108 games. The 23-year-old has since only managed 23 in 63 for I Bianconeri, with only 14 in 42 last term.

With age on his side. Vlahovic could prove to be a worthwhile gamble for Ten Hag, but it remains a gamble nevertheless.