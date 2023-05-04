Manchester United continue their bid to secure Champions League qualification by taking on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex later today, with the Seagulls having come out on top in the last two Premier League meetings between the teams.

It was, however, the Old Trafford outfit who emerged as victors during the recent FA Cup semi-final clash with Roberto De Zerbi's men, with Victor Lindelof converting the winning penalty following an agonising miss from Solly March.

That errant spot-kick from the Englishman was the only thing that could separate the two sides in that last-four showdown, with the Red Devils having been forced to produce a battling performance against the south coast side.

With it likely to be another tight affair this time around, Erik ten Hag may wish to call upon Aaron Wan-Bissaka to return to the starting lineup, with the £50m man having previously shone against today's opponents at Wembley.

Will Wan-Bissaka play against Brighton?

While there are still doubts over the 25-year-old's long-term future at the Theatre of Dreams - amid recent reports that he could be sold if the club can find a more attack-minded alternative - the Englishman has proven in recent months that he can be a more than worthwhile asset to Ten Hag in the short-term, at least.

The former Crystal Palace man undoubtedly rose to the challenge of trying to contain the lively Kaoru Mitoma at Wembley, with the latter man himself having described Wan-Bissaka as a "strong opponent" following that tasty battle.

The United ace notably produced a remarkable sliding challenge to deny the Japanese winger at one stage, with Leicester City playmaker James Maddison subsequently tweeting during the game that the full-back is "probably the best in the world" at one-on-one defending.

That high praise was more than justified as the defensive "monster" - as previously described by talent scout Jacke Kulig - managed to repeatedly frustrate Mitoma and co, having won seven of his eight total duels.

That 'impressive' and 'composed' performance - as per The Guardian's Jamie Jackson - also saw the 6 foot menace offer a rare threat in an attacking sense after successfully completing all four of his attempted dribbles, including making a 'spirited' run down the right flank, according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

While the Croydon-born machine subsequently sat out the weekend win over Aston Villa - after starting in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur just a few days earlier - it could be an opportune time for him to be thrust back into the fray from the start, in order to help keep the likes of Mitoma at bay yet again.