With the dreaded international break having come and gone, Manchester United return to action away to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with Erik ten Hag's side hoping to further strengthen their place in the top four with a positive result at St James' Park.

Ahead of a month that will see the Red Devils play nine games across three competitions, the Old Trafford outfit's first port of call will be to improve their form in the league, having won just three of their last eight games in the top-flight.

That rather uninspiring run of results has perhaps been overshadowed by the positive progression in both Europe and domestic cup competitions, with Ten Hag now needing his side to truly hit form in order to continue their quest for Champions League qualification.

The former Ajax boss will be looking to begin what will be a hectic April with a strong performance on Tyneside, with the 53-year-old having seen his charges run out 2-0 winners when the two sides last met in the Carabao Cup final back in February.

The Dutchman may look back to that commanding Wembley performance in order to help aid in his selection decisions this time around, with resurgent full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka likely to have staked his claim for a starting berth due to his "monstrous" display in that showpiece triumph, as hailed by Daily Express journalist, Alex Turk.

Will Wan-Bissaka start against Newcastle?

Ten Hag has seemingly been unable to settle on a first-choice option at right-back in recent weeks, with the return of Diogo Dalot from injury having sparked something of a battle for a starting berth of late.

After starting seven successive league games following the World Cup break, Wan-Bissaka has only since only started once in the last four top-flight outings, with that appearance coming in the goalless draw against Southampton.

With the Englishman having been the undoubted understudy to Dalot in the first half of the campaign - having made just a solitary, four-minute outing from the opening 16 league games - the situation appears far different at present, with there an argument to be made that it should be the former Crystal Palace man is who is the "first-choice" pick, as per Turk.

While rotation is likely to be in order due to the rampant run of upcoming fixtures, if Ten Hag is to select his strongest, available side against Eddie Howe's men tomorrow then Wan-Bissaka should earn an inclusion, particularly with the 25-year-old having shone against Newcastle at Wembley.

Having entered the fray at the interval during that mouthwatering meeting, the Croydon-born rock went on to thwart his opposite man, Allan Saint-Maximin, with the Frenchman having previously 'skinned' the aforementioned Dalot in the first half, as per Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

Although aided by United's handsome, two-goal at the time of his arrival onto the field, Wan-Bissaka ensured that there was to be no fightback from the Tynesiders as he won a mammoth haul of eight ground duels in the second period, with his 7.6 match rating, as per Sofascore, only bettered by Casemiro among his teammates.

That 'front foot' showing - as per Luckhurst - should indicate that the £90k-per-week machine is the man to be called upon at right-back for Sunday's pivotal, top-four tussle, with the former Selhurst Park starlet having warranted the faith of his manager.