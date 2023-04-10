With the end of the season fast approaching, Manchester United's focus will soon be turning toward the summer transfer window, with Erik ten Hag's side seemingly in need of further recruits in order bolster their hopes of mounting a sustained title charge.

While a new centre-forward and midfielder are seemingly among the priorities for the Red Devils ahead of next season, The Athletic have also reported that a new right-back could be on the agenda this summer, with the club looking for a more 'attacking' option to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Although the latter man has enjoyed something of a resurgence of late after starting nine Premier League games since the World Cup break, the report suggests that the club will 'listen to offers' for the right-back, provided that there is interest in his services.

The 25-year-old had previously been tipped for a move away from the club at the end of last season, as well as heading into the January transfer window, having made just a solitary, four-minute appearance in the opening 16 league games of the campaign.

It does appear that despite the former Crystal Palace man's recent resurgence - having been "brilliant" against Everton last time out, according to journalist Liam Canning - the Englishman is still not totally trusted by Ten Hag, hence the suggestion that he could depart in the coming months.

If the top-four hopefuls are to part ways with the London-born machine, however, they are unlikely to get anywhere close to the £50m that was paid by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co to bring the full-back to Manchester back in 2019, such is the player's plummeting valuation.

How much is Wan-Bissaka worth now?

While perhaps influenced by the fact that the £90k-per-week man has just over a year to run on his existing deal at the Theatre of Dreams, Wan-Bissaka is now said to be worth as little as £13m, according to CIES Football Observatory, representing a £37m decrease in relation to his initial cost.

That drop off has no doubt been justified as the former Selhurst Park starlet has proven himself something of a "liability" in recent times, as per journalist Andrew McDonnell, having also been branded "useless" on the ball back in 2021 by club legend Paul Scholes.

The defender's woes in the final third are seemingly part of the reasoning behind Ten Hag's search for a more attacking option, with Wan-Bissaka having scored just twice and registered only 11 assists in 149 games for the club to date across all fronts.

Those shortcomings were exposed during the latest triumph over the Toffees, with the 6 foot menace having inexplicably fired wide with the goal at his mercy, having reacted quickest to Antony's rebounded effort.

For all the improvements that the right-back has made of late - having notably been "monstrous" in the Carabao Cup final triumph, according to journalist Alex Turk - that latest horror miss was seemingly an indication that an upgrade will be needed in the long-term.

As stated above, however, it is yet to be seen just what United will be able to recoup for the £50m man, with it looking as if the club may have to swallow their pride and accept a sizeable reduction on that hefty transfer fee if they are cash in this summer.