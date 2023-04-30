Manchester United are now the "front runners" to sign PSG right-back

Achraf Hakimi this summer, according to Football Insider.

Will Manchester United sign a right-back?

The Red Devils looked almost certain to be in the market for a right-back earlier this season, with Sky Sports revealing the club were open to offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka almost as soon as Erik ten Hag arrived at the club.

The Dutchman clearly preferred Diogo Dalot in that position, and although the former Crystal Palace starlet has forced his way back in during recent weeks, the manager may well stick to his guns and hunt for a more comfortable ball-playing full-back this summer.

Reports in March claimed Old Trafford chiefs could actually attempt so swap Dalot for Netherlands star Denzel Dumfries, and now it seems Hakimi is on the transfer shortlist as well.

According to FI, United have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Hakimi due to the fact that the Blues will not be able to offer Champions League football. Both teams are "prepared to move for the 24-year-old defender at the end of the season after Paris Saint-Germain made it clear that they are open to offers", but it is the M16 outfit who are currently out in front and willing to meet his £60m price tag.

Would Hakimi be a good signing for Man United?

The Morocco international, currently earning £172k-p/w in Paris, certainly has what it takes to inject a bit more end product than has been provided by Dalot and Wan-Bissaka, racking up nine direct goal involvements in 36 appearances in all competitions this season.

According to FBRef, he ranks highly across Europe's top leagues in terms of important attacking metrics like assists, progressive passes, carries and succesful take-ons, drawing praise as a world-class player from legendary full-back Dani Alves.

The defender has however recently been the subject of a bizarre story involving his personal life, with everyone from UFC superstars to controversial social media personality Andrew Tate praising his actions in an apparent divorce settlement, while other rumours swirl suggesting the entire saga has been fabricated.

Still, assuming that cloud over his personal life is nothing serious enough to affect his actions on the pitch, Hakimi looks like he would be an excellent signing to really kick-start Ten Hag's new era at Manchester United.