While Manchester United still have a crucial FA Cup final clash to come next weekend, manager Erik ten Hag will already be focused on the club's potential transfer dealings this summer, with further additions set to be needed if the Red Devils are to kick on again next season.

The former Ajax boss stated following the midweek win over Chelsea that United are in need of "better players" if they are to compete for major honours moving forward, with Manchester Evening News recently reporting that a new centre-forward and midfielder are particular priorities for the Dutchman.

With regard to the latter position, one potential target that the Old Trafford outfit are believed to be considering is Leeds United star, Tyler Adams, with Football Insider stating that the Carabao Cup winners are 'keeping tabs' on the United States international.

The report suggests that the Elland Road hierarchy are fearful that the 24-year-old could leave the club this summer if the Yorkshire side are relegated, with Ten Hag and co ready to pounce to strike a deal for around £35m.

The former RB Leipzig man - who only made the move to England last summer - has been sidelined with injury in recent weeks amid his side's battle to stave off the drop, although prior to that the £20m signing had been "instrumental" for the Whites, according to pundit Kevin Campbell.

The promising, "tackling machine" - as hailed by Campbell - would not be the first player to make the controversial move from Leeds to the Theatre of Dreams, following in the footsteps of the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith.

The 5 foot 9 ace will no doubt be particularly keen to try and emulate the impact of another figure to have made the switch, however, in the form of United legend, Eric Cantona.

How good was Cantona at Man United?

The iconic Frenchman is seemingly a man that needs no introduction, although Red Devils supporters will likely never tire of hearing the tale of just how they were able to prise the talismanic forward from the bitter rivals on the cheap.

Fresh from having won the league title prior to the Premier League's inception in 1992, champions Leeds had enquired about the prospect of snapping up full-back Denis Irwin from Old Trafford, albeit with chairman Martin Edwards ultimately shifting focus to discuss a possible deal to acquire Cantona instead.

As it proved, not only did Irwin stay put, but Edwards and co were ultimately able to snap up the talismanic forward for a modest fee of just £1m, with that acquisition proving a real bargain due to the striker's subsequent impact over the coming years.

The one-time Marseille man would go on to win four league titles over the next five seasons under manager Alex Ferguson, registering 126 goals and assists in just 156 league games and firmly cementing himself as a genuine cult hero.

As Ferguson previously stated, the influential "Messiah" simply "transformed" United following his arrival, with the hope being that the aforementioned Adams can try and emulate just a fraction of that stellar impact.

As was the case with enigmatic marksman, the signing of the American could well prove a real masterclass for the Red Devils...