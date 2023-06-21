As Manchester United plot to strengthen ahead of next season, one priority area that Erik ten Hag looks set to target is the midfield ranks, with a new, more youthful addition needed to help bolster an ageing pool of talent.

With the likes of Fred, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen all in their thirties, the former Ajax boss appears to be keen to find a longer-term option in the centre of the park, with the aim of kicking on from a largely positive first season in charge at Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider, one man who has reportedly caught the eye of the Dutchman is Leeds United maestro, Tyler Adams, with the 24-year-old - who joined the Yorkshire side on a £20m deal from RB Leipzig last summer - potentially set to be up for grabs for a fee in excess of £35m.

As 90min also reported, the United States international is among those who are likely to leave Elland Road prior to the start of next term, following the club's recent return to the Championship.

Would Tyler Adams be a good signing for Man United?

Despite being part of a side that slipped to relegation in 2022/23, Adams had previously been an "instrumental" figure for the Whites prior to his frustrating injury blow in March, as per pundit Kevin Campbell, having been something of a "tackling machine" at the base of the midfield.

The signing of the 5 foot 9 ace - who ranked joint-fourth in the division for tackles made last season despite his lengthy absence - could then represent a real coup for Ten Hag, with the 53-year-old able to benefit greatly from Leeds' drop into the second tier.

It would not be the first time that United have astutely snapped up a newly-relegated midfielder in the Premier League era, with legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson having signed Roy Keane on a £3.75m deal from Nottingham Forest back in 1993, following the Garibaldi's tumble out of the top flight.

A tough-tackling presence, like Adams, the iconic Irishman would go on to win seven league titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League, among other major honours, over the next 11 years or so, captaining the side for much of his time at the club.

Also an "inspirational" leader - according to fellow treble winner Gary Neville - Keane would prove a hard act to try and emulate as far as Adams is concerned, albeit with the latter man also something of a leader in his own right, having been described as "the general" by national team boss, Gregg Berhalter.

Equally, like Keane - who was a notoriously fierce operator having picked up seven red cards in his Premier League career - the Leeds man also appears to have a much-needed edge to his game, having been described as "aggressive" by the aforementioned Campbell.

Those shared traits should indicate that Adams could prove to be Keane 2.0 if he does also make that move from a relegated outift to the Theatre of Dreams.