Manchester United have been no strangers to poaching players from their bitter rivals over the years, with the Red Devils having notably snapped up the likes of Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith from long-time foes, Leeds United in the Premier League era.

According to recent reports, it looks as if Erik ten Hag and co could be set to make another summer raid on the Yorkshire side, with TEAMtalk suggesting that the Old Trafford outfit are in the race for American midfielder, Tyler Adams.

The piece adds (citing a report from The Athletic) that the former RB Leipzig man - who only made the move to England last summer on a £20m deal - could be allowed to depart for a fee of around £40m ahead of next season, following the Whites' recent relegation.

The report also suggests that the 24-year-old has outlined his desire to play in the Premier League once again next season, with another of United's rivals - Liverpool - also said to be plotting a move.

The presence of Jurgen Klopp's side may prove an obstacle to Ten Hag's hopes of landing the New York native this summer, although the Carabao Cup winners should certainly do all they can to ensure that they are at the front of the queue.

Who could Adams replace at Man United?

There may be those who would turn their nose up at the prospect of signing a newly-relegated player, although Adams hardly disgraced himself having enjoyed a promising debut season in English football - prior to suffering what proved to be a season-ending hamstring injury in March.

With the midfield maestro ultimately missing the final 12 games of the season - only two of which ended in victory for Leeds - that absence was likely a key factor in the club's downfall, as he had been "instrumental" prior to that, according to pundit Kevin Campbell.

Lauded as a "tackling machine" by Campbell, the £55k-per-week ace notably finished joint-fourth in the division alongside Casemiro for tackles made despite that extended spell on the sidelines, further highlighting his destructive brilliance in the centre of the park.

The addition of such a 'machine' could then prove to be the final nail in the coffin for Scott McTominay's time at the club, with the 26-year-old - who also typically lines up in a deeper midfield role - having been linked with a summer exit amid interest from Newcastle United.

The Scotland international may be left running scared by Adams' arrival at the Theatre of Dreams, with the latter man seemingly offering more in a defensive sense to Ten Hag after averaging 5.2 tackles and interceptions combined per game from his 24 league appearances in 2022/23, while McTominay averaged just 1.9 in that regard from the same number of games.

The Leeds man may also offer more in possession having averaged one key pass per game as a sign of his creative intent, while the Red Devils academy graduate averaged just 0.3 key passes.

With McTominay seemingly having had his chance to impress over recent years, it could be time for United to find a new midfield solution with the signing of Adams.