Manchester United could finally land Adrien Rabiot this summer, with the club having placed a concrete offer to the midfielder according to a report from Tuttosport, via Metro.

How many goals has Rabiot scored?

The France star has produced some of his best football for Juventus this season, bagging eight goals and four assists from the centre of the field in 32 Serie A games. It's the best production of the Frenchman's career to date, but it couldn't stop the Italian side from slipping down the division and finishing in seventh - a terrible season thanks to points deductions due to financial irregularities.

Despite this, the 28-year-old has stood out as one of the best in his position in Europe. When compared to other midfielders in the Men's 'Top Five' leagues, he ranks highly in a number of categories for his work over the last year. His non-penalty goals of 0.25 per 90 for example means that he has one of the best rates around and it places him in the top 4% of midfielders in that category.

In addition, his 2.40 progressive carries per 90 put him within the 84th percentile as one of the best midfielders at carrying the ball forward. It means that he is a player that knows where the back of the net is and likes to get on the front foot and create things offensively for his team - and is very good at doing so.

Juventus then won't be too keen to lose him but there has so far been no sign of him extending his current contract, which expires at the end of this month. According to a report from Tuttosport, via Metro, the player could be off to England and the Premier League, with Manchester United having made a contract offer to sign the Frenchman.

It suggests that the Serie A side want to try and ensure Rabiot stays in Italy but with the player having already rejected some contract offers - and with the Red Devils having made a bid of their own - he could be set for the exit door.

CIES Football Observatory suggest that Rabiot is worth around 50 million Euros (or £42m), which means that if United do manage to land the midfielder on a free, then it would be a shrewd bit of business by them, having tried to sign him both last summer and in January.

Would Rabiot be a good signing for Man United?

The midfielder has excelled this season, as stated by his stats over the course of the campaign, and a deal to send him to Old Trafford could therefore be a good move by the club.

Former professionals have hailed the player for his performances for example, with David Trezeguet labelling the midfielder as "world-class" and "extraordinary" because of his showings for his country.

Not only is he adept at getting forward but he also puts in a shift defensively too, with the 28-year-old averaging 1.60 clearances per 90 and 1.37 blocks to boot. Rabiot then can do it all in midfield and he could certainly come in and boost the midfield for United if he did make the move to Old Trafford.