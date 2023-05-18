Manchester United have a contingency plan in place if they don't land Adrien Rabiot this summer according to RMC Sport, as they state that the Red Devils will move for Manu Kone instead.

What midfielder will Man United sign this summer?

The Red Devils are eager to add some midfield depth to their side during the transfer window, with Erik ten Hag reportedly chasing both another central option and then another striker on top of that.

Plenty of names have already been thrown around already in terms of potential additions in that area for the Premier League outfit. Amadou Onana is one name for example, with his current side Everton potentially on the brink of relegation. Some reports suggest that if the Toffees were to go down, the player could be available and that Ten Hag might make a bid for him.

However, the most recent report from RMC Sport claim that Rabiot is one name that United are keen to add - but if they can't bring him to Old Trafford, then they will instead consider a deal for Kone at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Juventus man is set to be out of contract this summer, with his current deal in Italy due to expire at the end of June. However, with interest in the former PSG man high, the Red Devils are considering their options in the eventuality that they are unable to land the Frenchman.

That has led them to Kone, who has impressed with his showings in the Bundesliga this season, producing a WhoScored rating of 6.82 in the Bundesliga. They won't be alone in trying to sign him though it seems, with PSG also keeping tabs on the situation - meaning there is every chance that United could potentially miss out on both players.

Who is Manu Kone?

The Borussia Monchengladbach man looks like a real talent, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig calling him "fantastic" and adding that he is like a "one-man army" when it comes to marshalling the midfield for his club, with the player able to turn out as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder.

The 22-year-old, sponsored by Adidas, has impressed for his side this campaign. Defensively, he isn't afraid to put a foot in and has averaged 2.5 tackles per game, showing an ability to stop attacks and put in a shift in front of the backline. However, the player is capable of winning the ball back and driving forward too, with an average of 1.9 dribbles per game to boot.

Kone, who appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation, appears to be an all-round midfielder and considering his age too, he could arguably be a better investment for United than Rabiot.