With the focus currently on Manchester United's search for a new centre-forward - as well as their apparent interest in Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat - talk has gone rather quiet with regard to possible centre-back additions that could be made this summer.

Despite already having the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof at his disposal in that position - as well as the versatile Luke Shaw - Erik ten Hag is likely to be in need of a fresh face if former skipper Harry Maguire is to depart, with the 30-year-old among the players who are reportedly up for grabs at present.

The former Leicester City man - who has been linked with a move to West Ham United of late - was only recently relieved of the captaincy after falling down the pecking order last season, with the England international starting just eight Premier League games.

Having reportedly shown a strong interest in new Bayern Munich man, Kim Min-jae earlier in the window, it is yet to be seen just who could emerge as a potential replacement for Maguire in the backline, albeit with recent rumours suggesting that Real Madrid's, David Alaba has caught the eye of Ten Hag.

What are the latest Man United transfer rumours?

Recent reports coming out of Spain have indicated that the former Ajax boss is 'obsessed' with signing the 31-year-old this summer, with claims having been made that a 'pre-agreement' has already been struck between the player and United.

The £372k-per-week ace - who has been valued at around €30m (£26m) by CIES Football Observatory - only made the move to the Spanish capital from Bayern back in the summer of 2021, although he could now be set to trade the Bernabeu for Old Trafford ahead of next season.

How good is David Alaba?

While the Austrian international was primarily utilised as a left-back during his time at former club Bayern - for whom he registered 88 goals and assists in 431 games in all competitions - he has shown his class in a centre-back berth on numerous occasions, having taken on that role in 29 appearances last season for Madrid.

Previously described as "one of the best in the world at centre-back" by former teammate, Joshua Kimmich, the experienced asset could prove to be a dream upgrade on Maguire in that role, despite also being an "outstanding" option at full-back - as per Kimmich.

One notable benefit that Alaba has is his ability to provide Ten Hag with a natural, left-footed option in the centre of defence, with the Dutchman having previously spoken of his preference for a left-footer as they can provide "better angles" in possession.

The Vienna native is also seemingly far more comfortable when playing out from the back as he has an average pass accuracy rate of 87.4% per 90 across the last 365 days, as per FBref, while Maguire only has an 85.2% pass accuracy rate.

Alaba's superior attacking threat is also illustrated by the fact that he ranks in the top 2% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for assists and in the top 5% for shot-creating actions, while the current United man, by contrast, ranks in just the bottom 72% and the bottom 52% for those same two metrics, respectively.

With the Madrid ace also providing the benefit of his prior winning experience, with three Champions Leagues under his belt among a plethora of other honours, the hope will be that such success will rub off on those at the Theatre of Dreams - with Maguire's only piece of career silverware having been last season's Carabao Cup success.

Despite not necessarily being a youthful replacement for Maguire, Alaba's undoubted class and quality should be enough to help send the Englishman packing if he is to join Ten Hag and co this summer.