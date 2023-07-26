It was undoubtedly a positive first season at the helm for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, with the Dutchman helping to bring to an end the club's six-year trophy drought while also securing a return to the promised land that is the Champions League.

A key feature in the 53-year-old's success last term was his ability to help transform some of United's previously floundering players, with Marcus Rashford, in particular, having been given a new lease of life after netting 30 goals in all competitions in 2022/23 - 25 more than the previous season.

Another beneficiary of the former Ajax man's appointment has seemingly been Luke Shaw, with the Englishman hailed as a "leader" and a "great player" by his manager after regaining his place following a tough start to the campaign.

The former Southampton man notably impressed after taking on a new role as a centre-back at times last season, with the 28-year-old having arguably been "unbelievable" in that starting berth, according to former United man, Wes Brown.

With Ten Hag clearly a fan of the defender's versatility, he could potentially snap up another Shaw-esque talent this summer in the form of Real Madrid machine, David Alaba, with the Austrian ace also adept at featuring at full-back or in the centre of defence.

What's the latest on Alaba to Man United?

According to recent reports in Spain, the Old Trafford outfit are showing a 'serious' interest in the 31-year-old, with the suggestion being that the Premier League side may already have a 'pre-agreement' with the former Bayern Munich man.

The belief is that Ten Hag is 'obsessed' with signing the experienced asset, with Alaba potentially set to follow in the footsteps of Casemiro and Raphael Varane by trading the Spanish capital for Manchester.

Should Man United sign Alaba?

While the Vienna native may prove to be something of a short-term solution due to his age, the £372k-per-week ace could slot in nicely as part of an already impressive defensive unit that includes the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Varane and of course, Shaw.

With ex-captain Harry Maguire potentially set to be on his way, the signing of Alaba could help to provide extra cover and competition for Martinez as a natural fit at left centre-back, with Ten Hag believed to favour a left-footer in that role, stating earlier this season:

"Because the left-footed are better orientated on the left side, in possession you then have better angles."

That is seemingly why Shaw was shifted in that central role last term, although the Madrid star could also take on that berth if required, having been lauded as "one of the best in the world at centre-back", according to former Bayern teammate, Joshua Kimmich.

Also, much like Shaw - who has been described as the "best left full-back in the UK" by his manager - Alaba is also an "outstanding" option at left-back, in the words of Kimmich, having notably registered 88 goals and assists in 431 games during his previous stint in Germany.

While the duo would seemingly be rivals for a starting berth in either position, for Ten Hag to be able to call upon such experienced and quality options in those two roles is a real dream scenario, with that signing only set to heighten the strength in depth next season.

With Shaw already blossoming at the Theatre of Dreams under the Dutch tactician, snapping up a possible clone in the form of Alaba should also prove just as fruitful.