Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is not “available” for the Premier League game vs Brighton and Hove Albion tonight, according to Erik Ten Hag.

What's the latest injury news on Garnacho?

The Red Devils will be heading into this fixture full of confidence off the back of the 1-0 victory over Aston Villa so will be hoping to replicate the same outcome, but in doing so, they will have to attempt it without the services of the 18-year-old starlet.

The Argentine joined the U18s at Old Trafford back in 2020 and is currently enjoying his debut season as part of the senior first-team, registering 31 appearances to date, but has recently been undergoing a spell on the sidelines.

Ten Hag’s winger last featured in the top-flight during the 0-0 stalemate with Southampton on March 12 where he was forced off the pitch after 17 minutes with an ankle injury that has seen him miss 50 days, or to be more precise, 11 matches since, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking during Wednesday’s pre-match press conference, Ten Hag confirmed that Garnacho still remains ruled out of action despite hopes he would even be fit against Aston Villa last weekend, let alone tonight. As quoted by Manchester United’s official website, he said:

“I think we have one training [session], but I think it's too soon to be available. I think he is short [of full fitness]. I think he needs some training and then, in short notice, he will be available."

Will Garnacho's absence be a blow for Man United?

Manchester United will know that they have a real gem on their hands in Garnacho, who’s already been lauded a “class act” by journalist Josh Bunting, so it’ll definitely be a huge blow for Ten Hag not to have him available for selection for tonight’s trip to The Amex.

The Madrid native has clocked up an impressive 43 goal contributions (27 goals and 16 assists) in 85 outings at all levels since putting pen to paper at Old Trafford, including 11 in 32 across all competitions this season alone.

Even if he’s not always on the scoresheet, the £50k-per-week ace is constantly looking to make the magic happen in the final third, ranking in the 98th percentile for number of touches in the attacking penalty area and the 96th for progressive passes received, so knows how to get himself in the best positions in and around the opposition box, via FBRef. The sooner he returns to action, the better.