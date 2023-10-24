Manchester United need all the help they can get if they are to progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League, losing their first two Group A matches to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in high-scoring contests.

FC Copenhagen tonight does give Erik ten Hag's men an opportunity to pick up a much-needed victory, but their defensive game needs to be a lot better for the visit of the Danish club to Old Trafford - leaking seven goals already from just two games in the competitions, their previous German and Turkish opponents benefitting from charitable and lax United defending.

Ten Hag's underperformers could be boosted by injured players being back and ready for selection for this pivotal tie, however, including summer loan signing Sergio Reguilon who could be in contention for a start under the lights at the Theatre of Dreams in this key clash.

What is the Man United team news vs Copenhagen?

After picking up two yellows in the club's last Champions League encounter versus Galatasaray, Casemiro will be suspended for tonight's crucial clash.

This will be a notable blow for the Red Devils, with the experienced Brazilian strangely Man United's overall top goal-scorer this campaign so far with four - helped by scoring twice late on away at the Allianz Arena versus Bayern.

Away from the potential negatives, Ten Hag could look towards a returning Reguilon to help calm Man United's injury concerns at left-back - Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both out with knocks in recent weeks, although Malacia looks to have returned to training in the hopes of getting some minutes for the Red Devils soon.

The Spanish full-back, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the season, has battled with a reoccurring hamstring concern since the middle of September.

The 26-year-old hasn't featured for Ten Hag's men since playing the majority of the 1-0 win away at Burnley last month, but he could well make a return this evening to freshen up the left-hand side, alongside teenage starlet, Alejandro Garnacho.

Should Sergio Reguilon start vs Copenhagen?

Reguilon - who has only played 254 minutes this season - coming back into the team after a month on the sidelines makes sense for this crucial match, as Victor Lindelof can only fill in as a makeshift full-back for so long before his weaknesses are exposed.

Once labelled by football pundit Noel Whelan as a "quality" player under Antonio Conte's tenure at Spurs - Reguilon benefitting from his former manager's preference for wing-backs that drive at teams and help out in attacking waves - the £53k-per-week ace could play this role for his new employers in attack tonight with a bit more urgency necessary in a must-win contest.

Paired with an equally exciting talent in Garnacho down the channels, the Red Devils, in theory, could overwhelm their Danish opponents and in tow leapfrog above them in the group with three points this evening.

Garnacho's cameo in United's recent win away at Bramall Lane versus Sheffield United helped Ten Hag's nervy side clinch a narrow 2-1 victory, only on the pitch for 26 minutes but managing a 7.1 overall rating on Sofascore - the 19-year-old enabling his team to attack with more purpose and swagger, completing 91% of his passes.

The former Ajax boss will hope that this proactive switch against the Blades means that potentially starting Reguilon from the get-go against Copenhagen will result in the Red Devils picking up their first win in Group A, and will keep alive fading hopes that they can progress to the knockout rounds still.