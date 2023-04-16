Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho may not play again this season.

What’s the latest news on Garnacho’s injury?

Garnacho suffered an ankle injury against Southampton in the Premier League last month and hasn’t been seen for the Red Devils since. The 18-year-old has made 29 senior appearances under Erik ten Hag during the current campaign, contributing to nine goals in all competitions.

Ten Hag admitted earlier this month that he was optimistic the Argentine would return before the end of the season, and the Red Devils have had no further luck with injuries in recent days.

It was confirmed that fellow Argentine Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot against Sevilla, and Sheth thinks it could well be the same for Garnacho.

Sheth was talking to GiveMeSport regarding Garnacho in a story shared on Friday evening. The reporter described the attacker’s serious injury as a blow and suggested that he may not feature again this season.

"The injury that he's had, Ten Hag says it's probably a bit more serious than they first thought. So that will be a blow to United in the run-in. I don't know how much, if any, of that run-in Garnacho will be involved in.

"It's clear that Ten Hag sees him as part of his future, so it will be someone they want to keep hold of in regards to Garnacho."

It isn’t just Garnacho and Martinez either…

United are heading into the final months of the season still looking to win the Europa League and the FA Cup to add to the Carabao Cup triumph earlier in the season. A Premier League top-four finish is also on the agenda, so being without a number of players isn’t ideal for Ten Hag.

Alongside Martinez and Garnacho, United also have Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Tom Heaton and Donny van de Beek on the treatment table.

Ten Hag’s options may therefore be limited for the trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday and the return leg against Sevilla next week, and the club also have an FA Cup semi-final with Brighton scheduled for next weekend as well.