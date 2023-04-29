Manchester United having Alejandro Garnacho available for the run-in and FA Cup final has been described as a "huge boost" by one reporter.

What’s the latest Man United news involving Garnacho?

Garnacho has featured heavily in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge, making 29 senior appearances in all competitions. The 18-year-old has contributed to nine goals but has been out injured with an ankle problem since the middle of March.

The Argentine’s current deal was set to expire in 2024, but it was announced on Friday that he has signed a new deal through to 2028. It was also confirmed by Ten Hag that the winger would not be released to represent Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, Daily Express reporter Alex Turk described it as a "huge boost" for United.

Good news for the Red Devils…

Garnacho recently made a personal request to Ten Hag, asking the manager to let him join up with his Argentina colleagues for the Under-20 World Cup which would result in him missing the FA Cup final.

That wasn't ideal from a Red Devils perspective, however, they should be able to call upon I'm at Wembley in June, and this contract update is also good news.

Still in the early stages of his career, Garnacho has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months, so knowing his long-term future could be at Old Trafford is exciting.

He appears to be a star in the making, and should he pen an extension, you’d expect that he’ll be looking to break into Ten Hag’s first-choice XI over the coming years.

Garnacho has started just four Premier League games this season, but over time, he could become a key player for United, with Paul Scholes believing he may become a “superstar” and the club’s next Cristiano Ronaldo.