Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appears to be intent on raiding his former club Ajax once again this summer, amid reports that the Dutchman is eyeing a reunion with Mexican maestro, Edson Alvarez.

What's the latest on Alvarez to Man United?

As per a recent report from Spain, the 25-year-old appears to be a top target for the Red Devils ahead of the summer transfer window, with the piece suggesting that the former Club America man is viewed as Ten Hag's 'favourite' option to bolster the midfield ranks.

The report goes on to add that the Old Trafford outfit would be willing to fork out around €50m (£43m) in order prise the 6 foot 2 ace from the Eredivisie giants, with a new midfield recruit seemingly a top priority for the Premier League side ahead of next season.

Ten Hag has, of course, already utiltised his Amsterdam connections to bring in both Antony and Lisandro Martinez from his previous employers last summer, with it looking as if the 53-year-old will again try and tempt one of his former assets into making the move to England.

How could Alvarez's arrival impact Man United?

As a defensive midfielder by trade - as well as a potential centre-back option - Alvarez would likely prove to be a useful alternative to Casemiro in front of the back four, as well as representing a possible partner for the influential Brazilian in the starting lineup.

The signing of the highly-rated "monster", as hailed by The Athletic's Felipe Cardenas, could well then prove to be bad news for current United man, Scott McTominay, with the Scotland international having typically been the figure to step in for Casemiro on occasion this season.

With rumours already rife that the 26-year-old could be on his way this summer, the addition of the Ajax ace could prove the final nail in the coffin for the academy graduate's Old Trafford career, having previously been described as "not good enough" by club legend, Roy Keane.

The differing quality between both Alvarez and McTominay is shown by their contrasting fortunes so far this season, with the latter man having recorded an underwhelming average match rating of just 6.72, as per Sofascore, from only ten top-flight starts, while the former has a standout average match rating of 7.27 from 28 league starts.

In that time, the Mexico international has illustrated his superior ball-winning quality after averaging 2.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game, while McTominay, by contrast, has averaged just 1.5 and 0.6 for the same two metrics, respectively.

It is also Alvarez who appears to possess the greater ability in possession having averaged 7.78 progressive passes and 2.54 progressive carries per 90 across the last 365 days, as per FBref, while the Red Devils dud has averaged just 2.66 progressive passes and only 1.33 progressive carries in that time.

Equally, the 62-cap titan also appears to provide a superior threat in an attacking sense having contributed three goals and three assists in the league this season, while McTominay has just one goal involvement in the Premier League thus far.

With suitors already lining up for the latter man - including both Newcastle United and West Ham United - the arrival of Alvarez could well help to hasten his exit from the Theatre of Dreams.