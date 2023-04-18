Manchester United moved to reward long-serving defender Luke Shaw for his fine form this season by handing the Englishman a new long-term deal at Old Trafford, with the 27-year-old set to extend his stay at the club after initially arriving just under nine years ago.

The former Southampton ace was described as a "massively important player" by football director John Murtough after signing on the dotted line earlier this month, while the 29-cap gem was also on the receiving end of notable praise from manager Erik ten Hag, who hailed the Three Lions star as "the best left full-back in the UK" after having had a "great, great season".

While speculation persists regarding the prospect of a new addition on the right side of the defence this summer, it looks as if United are set to be in safe hands at left-back over the coming years, following Shaw's extension.

The latter man himself has also spoken of the increased "competition" that has come with the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord last summer, with the Dutchman having been the first signing of the Ten Hag regime in Manchester.

With the eight-cap Netherlands international still only 23, the expectation will be that he will go on to be the eventual successor to Shaw in that starting berth, albeit with the Rotterdam native's recent woes having perhaps cast doubt over his suitability for the role.

The 5 foot 7 menace was named among those who can be "really tough to watch" in the current squad, as per Deadline's Andreas Wiseman, having only recently scored an own goal in the 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla, after failing to track his man at the back post.

The diminutive defender still has "plenty to prove" as he approaches the end of his debut campaign at the Theatre of Dreams, according to Daily Express journalist Alex Turk, with it not out of the question that the £14.7m addition could be usurped by another exciting young left-back on United's books in the near future - Alvaro Fernandez.

Who is Man United's Alvaro Fernandez?

While the 20-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Red Devils to date, the promising Spaniard has been tipped for big things ever since signing from La Liga giants Real Madrid back in the summer of 2020, joining alongside fellow full-back Marc Jurado - who arrived from Barcelona.

Hailed as a player who 'looks extremely comfortable in possession' - as per the club's official website - Fernandez has been making waves with his displays in the youth ranks in recent years, earning notable praise from academy head Nick Cox last year, who hailed him as a "standout performer" for the U23 side.

Also described as an "excellent role model" for those around him - as per Cox - the exciting sensation was particularly impressive in the youth set-up last season, with talent scout Jacek Kulig describing him as United's "best player" in the UEFA Youth League "without a doubt".

The former Spain youth international is currently on loan at Championship side Preston North End, although prior to that he had showcased his attacking quality at academy level, providing four goals and laying on nine assists in 47 games for the U21's from his full-back berth.

That ability to make an impact in the final third perhaps stems from the youngster's upbringing as a centre-forward, with the player himself previously revealing that he once scored more than 100 goals in a single season while with local side, Racing de Ferrol.

While young Fernandez is unlikely to be replicating those feats any time soon from his defensive berth, as the current campaign has shown on loan in the second tier, he is certainly more than able to make his mark at senior level.

How is Alvaro Fernandez getting on at Preston?

A player with an "amazing engine and quality", according to Kulig, the emerging superstar has made a fine impression in his temporary home, having already provided six assists in 38 games in all competitions at Deepdale - a far better record than that of Malacia, who is yet to record a single goal involvement for Ten Hag's side.

The differing fortunes between the pair are also showcased by the fact that Fernandez has been a real livewire in his left wing-back role after creating six big chances and averaging 1.3 successful dribbles per game, while Malacia, by contrast, has created zero big chances and averaged just 0.2 successful dribbles in the league.

The one-time Madrid ace has also shown himself to be an asset defensively after averaging 1.5 tackles and one interception per game so far this term, with that record not too dissimilar to that of the Dutchman, who has averaged two tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game.

For Fernandez to be able to both thrive going forward but also be able to still carry out his defensive duties is a testament to his quality, having been rightly lauded as "immaculate" by manager Ryan Lowe, who also described him as a "fantastic talent".

With this season now drawing to a close, the 6 foot 1 starlet has only recently outlined that it is his "dream" to play in the Premier League, with it hopefully not too long before the £2m-rated talent will be handed the opportunity to shine back at his parent club.

On the evidence of his displays in the Championship this season - as well as in the youth set-up previously - it could be Fernandez who emerges as a direct challenger to Shaw both next season and beyond, ahead of Malacia.