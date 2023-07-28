There has been an update regarding Manchester United's pursuit of Fiorentina playmaker, Sofyan Amrabat...

What's the latest on Amrabat to Man United?

Following reports that an "agreement" has been reached with the 26-year-old regarding personal terms, Sportitalia have claimed that the Red Devils have 'presented' an offer to the Serie A side, with a fee of around €35m (£30m) having been suggested.

The piece notes that the Moroccan international is now just 'one step away' from joining the Old Trafford outfit, with the player himself said to be 'ready to leave' Florence in order to make the move to the Premier League.

The former Club Brugge ace - who worked under Erik ten Hag previously at FC Utrecht - currently has just a year left to run on his existing contract, thus allowing United to wrap up a deal without breaking the bank.

What is Sofyan Amrabat's style of play?

While Ten Hag began his summer spend by acquiring Mason Mount from rivals Chelsea, it looks as if the former Ajax boss is seeking to bolster his midfield ranks even further, particularly with the likes of Fred and Donny van de Beek facing uncertain futures at the club.

With Mount set to bring extra "dynamism" to United's midfield in an attacking number eight berth - in the words of his manager - the addition of Amrabat is seemingly set to help solve a different need, with the Netherlands-born ace set to offer a composed, ball-playing presence in front of the back our.

In many ways, the "underrated" talent - as described by writer Muhammad Butt - takes on a similar role to that of Jorginho at Arsenal, and before that at Chelsea, with the two men both said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities, according to FBref.

That likeness between Amrabat and the Italy international - who also made the move to England from Serie A - can be seen by how they typically operate in a deep-lying midfield role and are unlikely to bomb forward too regularly, with the Fiorentina star ranking in just the bottom 6% among his European peers for touches in the attacking penalty area, while the ex-Napoli man ranks in just the bottom 28% in that regard.

What that disciplined nature does is allow the pair to attempt to dictate the tempo of the game in the centre of the park as well as look to get the ball forward to the more attack-minded talents where possible, with Jorginho notably ranking in the 9% for attempted passes and the top 11% for progressive passes, while Amrabat ranks in the top 11% and the top 8% for those same two metrics, respectively.

The beauty of having such assets at the base of the midfield is that they also rarely play their team into trouble or squander possession, with Amrabat and Jorginho ranking in the top 5% and the top 15%, respectively, for pass completion as a sign of that innate composure.

That comparison to the latter man is of note as it was not too long ago that the Brazil-born maestro was dubbed the "best midfielder in Europe" by ex-United boss, Jose Mourinho, with the 31-year-old having also claimed the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award back in 2021.

The experienced asset did endure his early teething problems while at Stamford Bridge - having suffered early criticism from Blues supporters following his arrival from Naples in 2018 - although has since come out the other side to prove the doubters wrong.

For Ten Hag to find his own version of the Champions League winning playmaker in the form of Amrabat could then represent something of a coup, with the 6 foot 1 gem also offering the benefit of having an added edge to his game, having been branded "a raging bull" by Moroccan journalist, Amine El Amri.

With Jorginho having made a success of himself in the Premier League, perhaps the 49-cap ace can too.