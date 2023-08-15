Manchester United have enquired about a deal to sign Everton's Amadou Onana this summer, but a new report has revealed that he’s not their first-choice candidate in defensive midfield.

What nationality is Amadou Onana?

Onana was originally born in Dakar, Senegal, but represents Belgium internationally and first made the move to the Premier League from Lille last summer where he’s made a total of 36 appearances following his arrival, but there’s a chance that he could already be on the move after just one campaign at Goodison Park.

The Toffees’ 21-year-old still has another four years remaining on his contract on Merseyside, but having made an instant impression to establish himself as Sean Dyche’s third best-performing defensive player last season, he appears to have caught the eye of Erik ten Hag in M16.

The Daily Mail previously reported that the Red Devils were assessing the possibility of a move having internally “held discussions” prior, and whilst talks have “not progressed” since then, the boss could be forced to enter the market to consider what options are out there.

Scott McTominay could be on his way out before the end of the window having been the subject of a £30m rejected offer from West Ham United and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat has been the player most heavily linked to replace him should he depart, but with negotiations having not yet developed, the talented top-flight prospect has emerged as a possible alternative.

Are Man United signing Amadou Onana?

According to The Guardian, Everton have received an “approach” from Man United regarding a summer swoop for Onana. Ten Hag is looking to bolster his ranks with more “physicality” and therefore wants to recruit a “commanding” central talisman.

The Blues are “reluctant” to lose their prized asset and hope to retain his services for at least another year, but it’s stated that a bid of £50m could “convince” them to sanction his sale. Old Trafford chiefs view their target as “more than a destroyer” and believe that he is “good enough” to operate alongside the likes of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount.

How tall is Amadou Onana?

Standing at 6 foot 3, Onana adds a different dimension to the centre of the park with his height and has previously been dubbed a “one-man army” by talent scout Jacek Kulig due to his big stature, and there’s no doubt that he would dramatically improve Ten Hag’s defensive midfield ranks if he was to sign on the dotted line.

The BTFM client last season ranked in the 93rd percentile for aerial wins and won 43 out of his 72 tackles which was the second-highest success rate at Everton, via FBRef, showing that he’s not afraid to throw himself into challenges to clear the danger for his team.

The 2022 World Cup participant, who has the versatility to operate in five different positions over the grass, can also pose a threat when it comes to efforts in the final third having scored ten goals and provided five assists throughout his career, so for such a well-rounded player, testing the waters by tabling an offer may well be seen as a no-brainer of a decision for United.