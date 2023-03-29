In a season that has largely been full of positives for Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, one of the most notable success stories has been that of teenage sensation, Alejandro Garnacho, with the 18-year-old having swiftly established himself as a key part of the first team.

After announcing himself with his heroics in last season's glorious FA Youth Cup run - notably netting twice in the final in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd - the Madrid-born menace has since continued that momentum into the senior set-up so far this term.

Despite initial concerns over the youngster's attitude that inhibited his involvement in pre-season, the Argentine international has enjoyed a meteoric rise of late, having already bagged four goals and five assists in all competitions in the current campaign.

The former Atletico Madrid product has earned rave reviews for his fearless and captivating attacking play, having been hailed as a "real threat" and "dangerous" by club legend, Paul Scholes back in January.

While the exciting showman was cruelly been struck down by injury prior to the international break, that momentary setback will likely not overshadow what has been a truly memorable, breakthrough campaign for Garnacho.

For all the excitement that the wing wizard is generating of late, however, there will already be one eye on just who could be the next starlet to emerge from United's youth set-up, with the club having a history of producing dazzling, attacking talents, in particular.

Although it may still be a number of years before a place in the first team does arise, teen sensation Amir Ibragimov does appear to be one potential candidate who could emulate Garnacho in the future.

Who is Amir Ibragimov?

It is undoubtedly wise not to get too carried away with a player who is still only 15, yet the Russian-born, England youth international is certainly causing a buzz at Old Trafford at present.

Lauded as "very highly rated" by Manchester Evening News journalist Rich Fay, Ibragimov was said to be the subject of "serious interest" - as per Fay - prior to signing on the dotted line with the Red Devils last year, with that an indication of the potential future star that Ten Hag could have on his hands.

Despite his youth, the precocious talent - who also typically operates on the left wing, like Garnacho - has already featured at U18 level in recent times, providing one assist in five league games at that age group this season.

As per The Sun, the young gem only recently caught the headlines after scoring against Liverpool twice in one day for both the club's U16 side and U18's, with such an impact only likely to spark even further excitement regarding his future prospects.

Like Garnacho - who has been lauded for his "direct" nature by Scholes - Ibragimov is also seemingly a real handful for any backline, with Russian Footbik describing him as a "dynamic forward" who "uses his speed and directness to unsettle the opposition defenders".

To think that Ten Hag could have another Garnacho in the pipeline is truly exciting indeed, with it now an anxious wait to see if Ibragimov can continue his rapid development in Manchester.