Manchester United seemingly remain intent on signing Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat this summer, with the Moroccan international potentially set to be another high profile name to trade Italy for Old Trafford.

What are the latest Man United transfer rumours?

The Red Devils appear to have focused their attention on the Serie A market of late, with Erik ten Hag's side having agreed a deal with Inter Milan for the signing of goalkeeper, Andre Onana, while the club are also continuing their pursuit of Atalanta sensation, Rasmus Hojlund.

As per the Independent's Miguel Delaney, those deals could be followed by the capture of Amrabat, with the Premier League giants said to have made 'contact' regarding a move for the 26-year-old, with the 'basics of a deal' already in place.

The pieces does also go on to add, however, that any pursuit of the former Club Brugge man - who has just a year left on his existing contract in Florence - is dependent on player sales at the Theatre of Dreams, with the 6 foot 1 ace valued at around £30m.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

It may well come as something of a surprise that United are showing such strong interest in the Netherlands-born playmaker, with the club having already bolstered the midfield ranks with the signing of Mason Mount, while teenage maestro, Kobbie Mainoo looks set to remain a part of the first-team squad rather than heading out on loan.

That being said, however, Ten Hag is fully aware of the qualities that Amrabat could bring to the Red Devils were a move to take place, with the 53-year-old having coached the player during his time in charge at Eredivisie side, FC Utrecht.

Since that spell working together - which saw the 49-cap gem rack up ten assists in just 50 games under the Dutchman's watch - Amrabat has gone on to reach far bigger heights after starring for his country at the World Cup last year, notably been described as a "beast" amid his displays at the tournament by CBS' Ives Galarcep.

The £32k-per-week ace was part of a Morocco side that reached the last four in Qatar, having since helped his club to reach the final of the Europa Conference League, where he arguably took then-West Ham United skipper Declan Rice "to school", according to writer Muhammad Butt.

One key attribute that does make Amrabat an eye-catching prospect is his ability to dictate proceedings at the base of the midfield, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 5% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, as well as in the top 11% for attempted passes.

That trait could see the Fiorentina star prove to be the perfect successor to Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, with the now-retired Englishman having simply been a master at controlling a game during his pomp at United.

Hailed by Pep Guardiola as "one of the best holding midfielders" he's ever seen back in 2017, the one-time Tottenham Hotspur man - who made 464 appearances during a glittering, trophy-laden spell with the Red Devils - also brought "authority, control [and] peace" to the side whenever he played, as per ex-teammate, Gary Neville.

Much like Amrabat - who ranks in the top 8% for progressive passes - Carrick was also renowned for his forward-thinking nature in his deep-lying berth, with one-time United boss Louis van Gaal previously stating:

"He is one of the best passers. Not only wide but also forward."

While Ten Hag certainly isn't starved of quality in the midfield ranks having snapped up five-time Champions League winner, Casemiro, last summer, there would be no harm in having another quality asset to call upon, particularly one who shares the qualities of a legendary figure like Carrick.