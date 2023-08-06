There has been an update regarding Manchester United's pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat...

What's the latest on Amrabat to Man United?

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are still locked in discussions in the hope of signing the 26-year-old, with Erik ten Hag himself said to have held "talks" with his former FC Utrecht asset - who has also caught the eye of Bayern Munich.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Sofyan #Amrabat, understand there’s no final agreement with @ManUtd! Talks with Ten Hag have taken place. He’s admiring the player. It’s ongoing.

"But: Amrabat‘s management also monitoring Bayern‘s situation as they know that Tuchel is looking for a holding 6. Amrabat is on the list of Bayern. #MUFC"

As the Manchester Evening News reported last month, the Old Trafford outfit are said to be considering whether to make a second midfield signing of the summer, having already recruited their new number seven, Mason Mount, from rivals Chelsea.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

With the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek all potentially up for grabs - and with teenage starlet Kobbie Mainoo sidelined with injury - it is clear to see why Ten Hag is looking to strengthen his midfield ranks once again before the September deadline.

Having coached Amrabat previously - with the Netherlands-born, Moroccan international registering ten assists in just 50 games under Ten Hag's watch - the United boss will certainly know what to expect from a player who was also branded a "colossus" by pundit Stuart Pearce amid his sparkling form at last year's World Cup.

As per journalist Carlo Garganese, the 6 foot 1 ace was arguably the "best centre midfielder in the tournament", having helped the Atlas Lions to the last four to become the first African nation to reach that stage of the competition.

As he has proven for both club and country in recent times, the imposing gem - who has been valued at just €10m (£9m) by CIES Football Observatory - could well be a quality addition to Ten Hag's ranks, with the move potentially set be particularly beneficial for those behind in him in the backline, including Lisandro Martinez.

The latter man has been something of a revelation since his arrival from Ajax a year ago, with teammate Luke Shaw branding the Argentine an "absolute monster" due to his tough-tackling, no-nonsense approach.

What is particularly eye-catching about the 5 foot 9 machine is his composure on the ball, however, with the World Cup winner notably ranking in the top 11% among his European peers for successful take-ons per 90, showcasing that knack for driving forward from deep.

The signing of Amrabat, therefore, could allow Martinez to burst into advanced positions in the knowledge that he will have someone behind to cover, with the Fiorentina ace not typically a figure who will seek to join the attack as he ranks in just the bottom 34% for touches made in the attacking penalty area per 90.

Equally, Amrabat would also be a willing receiver of the ball off the centre-backs as the former Club Brugge man evidently loves to try and dictate the tempo of the game, notably ranking in the top 5% for pass completion and the top 8% for progressive passes per 90.

A further benefit for Martinez and co would be the midfielder's desire to muck in and help those behind him, with the £32k-per-week destroyer having averaged two tackles and interceptions per game in Serie A last season, while he even "caught [Kylian Mbappe" with a remarkable recovery tackle against France in Qatar, as per ESPN's Steve Nicol.

Much like the 'monster' Martinez, Amrabat is also a real "raging bull" - as per Moroccan journalist, Amine El Amri - ensuring he could provide another destructive and dominant presence in the spine of Ten Hag's side.