Manchester United are believed to be keeping tabs on Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, following the recent capture of Mason Mount.

What's the latest on Amrabat to Man United?

According to Sky Sports journalist, Dharmesh Sheth, the 26-year-old - who has a year to run on his existing deal in Italy - is said to be a player that United are "looking at", albeit with any deal said to be "contingent" on possible player sales at Old Trafford.

This comes amid a report from the Daily Mail which has claimed that the Red Devils are ready to revive their interest in the Moroccan international after previously monitoring his situation in January, with the player's current side said to be ready to sell for a fee of around £30m.

As per Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag's side are reportedly considering whether to move for another midfielder, despite having only just wrapped up a deal for Mount.

Who is Sofyan Amrabat?

As Sheth stated above, a pursuit of the former Club Brugge maestro is likely to depend on any possible outgoings at the Theatre of Dreams this summer, with there a potential for Amrabat's capture to allow United to cash in on Scotland international, Scott McTominay.

The latter man - who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United of late - is reportedly valued at around £40m by Ten Hag and co, with uncertainty mounting as to whether the 26-year-old will remain at the club beyond the end of the summer.

Previously described as "not good enough" by club legend Roy Keane, the academy graduate was restricted to just ten Premier League starts last term following the signing of Casemiro, having been unable to truly establish himself under the former Ajax boss.

As such, it would be no surprise if McTominay was to be sent packing by the acquisition of Amrabat, with the Fiorentina star having previously shone under Ten Hag's tutelage, after registering 11 goals and assists in 50 games for FC Utrecht while the Dutchman was at the helm.

Lauded as a "colossus" by talkSPORT pundit Stuart Pearce after shining for his country at the World Cup in Qatar, the Netherlands-born ace could potentially offer a more creative midfield presence to that of McTominay.

That is shown by the fact that while the current United man ranks in just the bottom 6% for progressive passes and the bottom 17% for attempted passes among those in his position in Europe, Amrabat, by contrast, ranks in the top 8% and the top 11% for those same two metrics, respectively, thus showcasing his front-foot approach.

Equally, Amrabat's superior composure in possession is illustrated by the fact that he ranks in the top 5% for pass completion, while McTominay ranks in just the bottom 46% in that regard.

Also described as "extraordinary" while on international duty by Spain boss Luis Enrique, the United target can also chip in defensively having averaged 1.3 tackles per game from his 29 Serie A outings last term - the same as what the Lancaster native achieved in 24 Premier League appearances.

With Amrabat clearly something of an all-round package - as well as being a player that Ten Hag is familiar with - sealing a deal must surely be something of a priority for the Red Devils before the season kicks off next month.