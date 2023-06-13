Aside from landing a new centre-forward this summer, a major priority for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appears to be the signing of a quality midfield upgrade, ahead of next season's Champions League campaign.

Amid that search, all the talk at present appears to be centred on Chelsea playmaker, Mason Mount, with Sky Sports reporting that United are set to make a 'formal bid' for the England international.

With previous claims suggesting that personal terms have already been agreed with the 24-year-old, the only issue now appears to be the difference in valuation between the two clubs, with the Blues said to be demanding around £70m if they are to sanction a sale.

With the one-time Derby County loanee currently having just a year left to run on his existing deal at Stamford Bridge, that price tag may appear rather steep as far as Ten Hag and co are concerned, particularly amid the club's fear surrounding Financial Fair Play restrictions.

As such, the Carabao Cup winners may wish to consider a cheaper alternative in the form of another reported target - Sofyan Amrabat - with speculation in Spain suggesting that the 26-year-old, who also has just 12 months to run on his current contract at Fiorentina, could be available for a fee of just €20m (£17m).

Who is Sofyan Amrabat?

The Moroccan international notably caught the eye following his standout displays during his nation's surge to the World Cup semi-final during the winter, having been something of a "monster" at the tournament, according to journalist Carlo Garganese.

The Netherlands-born ace also came into wider focus more recently after starring in his side's eventual, Europa Conference League showpiece defeat to West Ham United, having seemingly taken Mount's friend and Three Lions teammate, Declan Rice "to school", according to journalist Muhammad Butt, such was his midfield dominance.

As writer Zach Lowy stated on the night, Amrabat had put on an "absolute clinic" in the centre of the park, having proven himself to be "criminally underrated" in contrast to the aforementioned Rice - who has himself been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Not only has the former Club Brugge already shown his class against English opposition - having won nine duels against the Hammers last week - but he could also prove a more natural fit for United in a central midfield berth, with Mount typically lining up in a number ten role or on the flanks in west London.

While perhaps more of a deep-lying option than the Chelsea ace, Amrabat can still offer a creative, proactive asset as he ranks in the top 8% for progressive passes among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues at an average of 7.93 per 90, while the Englishman, by contrast, has averaged 5.95 for the same metric.

Equally, it is also the Fiorentina rock who can offer a more composed presence alongside the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes as he ranks in the top 5% for pass completion at an average of 88.8%, while Mount has a pass completion rate of only 76.4% - albeit while operating in a more advanced role.

With Amrabat also possessing the benefit of having played under Ten Hag previously at Utrecht - registering 11 goal involvements in 50 outings while working with the Dutchman - the 48-cap ace could truly be a quality, affordable alternative to Chelsea's contract rebel.