After a summer of endless rumours and transfer sagas, those of a Manchester United persuasion can now breathe a collective sigh of relief after the window slammed shut on Friday evening, with attention able to return to matters on the field - until January, at least.

Fresh off the back of a campaign that saw new boss Erik ten Hag guide the club to Carabao Cup glory and an FA Cup final - while also securing Champions League football with a third-place finish - the Red Devils set about strengthening their ranks by acquiring Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund prior to the start of the new Premier League season, with that trio of additions brought in with the aim of strengthening the spine of the team ahead of another action-packed term at Old Trafford.

As is typically the way for the modern-day United, that largely smooth start to the summer was followed by a frantic finale as the club lasered in on multiple new additions on deadline day, with a mixed start to the season, as well as a string of injury issues, having emphasised the need for further quality and depth prior to the close of the window.

Who did Man United sign on deadline day?

Such was the hectic nature of proceedings at the Theatre of Dreams, it was almost hard to keep track of the incomings and outgoings at the club on deadline day, with as many as four deals having been wrapped up by John Murtough and co.

Following the belated departure of Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace, Ten Hag first snapped up Fenerbahce stopper Altay Bayindir in order to help provide competition for the aforementioned Onana in the goalkeeping ranks, with the 25-year-old becoming the first Turkish player to ply his trade for the club.

That arrival was followed in quick succession by the acquisition of Tottenham Hotspur outcast, Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan deal following the loss of first-choice left-back Luke Shaw to injury, while veteran centre-back Jonny Evans - who was part of the last title-winning United squad back in 2012/13 - confirmed his stay for the current campaign after previously featuring in pre-season.

Arguably the most notable and likely most exciting addition of the day, however, was the capture of Fiorentina maestro, Sofyan Amrabat, with the 27-year-old having signed on an initial loan deal from the Serie A side, with a view to making a permanent switch at the end of the season.

What is Sofyan Amrabat's position?

Despite having already acquired their new number seven, Mount, to help strengthen in the centre of the park, Ten Hag was seemingly intent on a reunion with the Moroccan international after previously coaching him at FC Utrecht, with the player patiently holding out to seal what is likely to be a dream move.

Previously described as the "best centre midfielder at the tournament" during his nation's stunning surge to the last four of the World Cup in Qatar, as per journalist Carlo Garganese, Amrabat will be tasked with helping to stabilise proceedings in United's midfield ranks - a part of the side that was dubbed "non-existent" by club legend Gary Neville during the narrow opening game win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The former Club Brugge ace is likely to slot in alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in Ten Hag's midfield trio, with the aim of showcasing "his committed, high-energy approach" in his deep-lying berth, as hailed by Murtough.

With Mount currently sidelined, Amrabat is set to compete with Christian Eriksen for a starting berth over the coming weeks, with options in that department having been somewhat limited by the departure of Fred to Turkey and the loss of teenage sensation, Kobbie Mainoo, to injury.

There is, of course, also Scott McTominay for Ten Hag to call upon after the Scotland international stayed put on deadline day - despite interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Inter and Fulham - although with the 26-year-old having already seen his impact inhibited by Casemiro's addition last year, the signing of Amrabat should likely prove the final straw for his time at the club.

What will happen to Scott McTominay?

Despite rumours having been rife that United were willing to cash in on the academy graduate, the towering, 6 foot 2 midfielder was spared the axe - for now, at least - as no move away from Old Trafford materialised, ensuring that the Lancaster native can try his best to compete for a more prominent role.

That being said, after starting just ten top-flight games last season, having to now also try and fend off Amrabat for a starting berth will no doubt prove an even tougher task, particularly with McTominay having previously been branded a player who is simply "not good enough" for the club, in the view of treble winner, Roy Keane.

As pundit Frank McAvennie stated, "McTominay is a good player but not for Man United", with his form at international level - for whom he has scored five goals in just his last four outings - showcasing that he could well have blossomed elsewhere had a summer deal been completed, even if he is perhaps not up to scratch for the lofty demands of the Red Devils.

A particular frustration with the £60k-per-week brute has always been his shortcomings in possession, with those showcased by the fact that he ranks in just the bottom 5% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes per 90 and the bottom 19% for attempted passes per 90, as well as in just the top 47% for pass completion.

Amrabat, by contrast, is a far more composed operator in the centre of the park as he ranks in at least the top 2% for all three of those metrics, thus indicating the potential upgrade in quality that Ten Hag could well have made by reuniting with his former asset.

While form and injury may yet give McTominay further chance to impress over the coming weeks and months, that marquee new arrival could well be the beginning of the end for his time in Manchester, as the Premier League giants look to take a further step closer toward truly competing for the top honours once again.