Manchester United target Andre Onana has said “yes” to an Old Trafford move, with a £45m deal thought to be close, according to reports.

Are Man United signing Andre Onana?

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Onana in recent weeks and have even allegedly agreed on personal terms with the Cameroon international.

However, the club are still yet to shake hands on a transfer fee with Inter Milan for Onana to become United’s second big signing of the summer after Mason Mount.

Erik ten Hag appears to want a new goalkeeper after David de Gea’s Old Trafford contract expired at the end of June, and a reunion with Onana is seemingly on the radar.

Fabrizio Romano shared what he’s heard on a possible transfer on Thursday afternoon, claiming that the club have upped their opening offer to a total of €50m.

“Manchester United have improved their bid for André Onana. It’s now worth €50m add-ons included, around €45m plus €5m add-ons.

“Inter always asked for €60m package — but sources believe €55m could be the right number to make it happen. Talks continue.”

A further update emerged shortly after Romano’s post, and it looks as if a deal is gathering pace. According to sources close to Football Insider, Onana has said “yes” to a move to Man United, and those at Old Trafford are confident of closing a deal for the ‘keeper in the region of £45m.

Is Andre Onana good?

Ten Hag will know all about the qualities Onana could bring to Old Trafford, with the player making 145 appearances under the Dutchman at Ajax, more than any other manager during his career.

Hailed as a "superstar" by members of the media, Onana kept 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances for Inter during his first season, and was recently praised by Pep Guardiola, who described his ability on the ball as exceptional.

“Identifying the space and emptying the midfield is a special quality. Normally, teams have great keepers, but he [Onana] is exceptional with his feet.

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

A shot-stopper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet than De Gea is of interest to Ten Hag, so Onana could be viewed as the perfect addition, with the United boss labelling the Inter man a “masterful goalkeeper” last year.

“Obviously he’s not yet back at his level from before the suspension. But that can’t be expected from him. He has to work hard to get there again and I’m convinced that he’ll succeed. We’ve all seen that he is a masterful goalkeeper.”

You’d expect that Onana would come in and become first choice in Manchester, should a transfer go through and even if De Gea decides to remain at Old Trafford, and by the looks of things, it could be a matter of time until he follows Mount through the door.