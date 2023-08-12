Manchester United are open to selling Anthony Martial this summer, and a new report has revealed which club are currently in pole position to secure his services.

When did Anthony Martial join Man United?

The Frenchman first arrived in the Premier League and indeed Old Trafford from AS Monaco back in 2015, and he’s since gone to clock up a total of 298 appearances during his eight years at the club, but last season didn’t pan out as he would have hoped.

The Red Devils centre-forward made just 11 starts in the top-flight during the previous campaign, primarily as a result of sustaining several separate injuries which kept him out of action for 17 matches, so due to not being available on a regular basis, he was only a bit-part player under Erik ten Hag.

Therefore, with the 27-year-old’s contract expiring in less than a year, the ongoing transfer window will be the club’s final big opportunity to cash in should they not want to risk losing their prized asset for free, and if the following update is to be believed, it sounds like that is exactly what the hierarchy are aiming to do.

Is Anthony Martial leaving Man United?

According to CaughtOffside, Man United will “allow” Martial to leave before September 1. The M16 outfit’s attacker has reportedly failed to “convince” Ten Hag that he is “worthy” of a place in the starting squad and has been viewed as nothing more than a fringe player ever since the departure of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils signing Rasmus Hojlund has made the striker’s future “even more uncertain” and he will therefore be given the green-light to find a “new challenge” if a suitable offer arrives.

Inter Milan are, as it stands, the only club “considering making an approach”, and whilst his salary is something that they “will not be able to match”, it’s stated that they have “requested to remain informed” on his situation in the closing weeks of the window.

How many goals has Anthony Martial scored?

Whilst Man United will be frustrated by Martial’s lack of availability last season, the fact that he still managed to rack up 12 goal contributions (nine goals and three assists) in 29 appearances across all competitions shows what he’s capable of, so getting rid of him this summer would be a mistake.

Sponsored by Nike, Ten Hag’s £250k-per-week earner also ranked in the 92nd percentile for pass completion, highlighting how strong his link-up play is with his fellow attacking teammates in and around the opposition's penalty area, making him a constant handful to deal with.

Martial, who is the “perfect” profile of player to fit the boss’ style of football, according to journalist Josh Bunting, can not only operate everywhere across the frontline but he additionally knows what it takes to be successful having helped secure five trophies during his time at the club, so keeping him in the building is vitally important to maintain that winning mentality.