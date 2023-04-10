Manchester United's recent win over relegation strugglers, Everton saw summer signing Antony produce an encouraging display at Old Trafford, with the Brazil international having been a constant menace down the right flank on the day.

The former Ajax man was simply "tormenting" Toffees defender Ben Godfrey after repeatedly getting in behind, as per journalist Joe Thomas, with it having arguably been the forward's "best game" since joining on an £86m deal back in August, according to club legend Paul Scholes.

Despite that lively showing, however, the 23-year-old can still be "frustrating" - in the words of talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor - having notably spurned a handful of chances against the Merseysiders after firing straight at an impressive Jordan Pickford.

That inability to make United's dominance count was perhaps a factor in the wide man's withdrawal on the 60-minute mark, with more seemingly needed from a player who has scored just three Premier League goals this season.

Antony is, however, a player with a penchant for the spectacular - showcased by the fact that he has won the club's Goal of the Month award on four occasions this season - with supporters likely to have to accept that the mercurial talent may be a player who performs in moments, rather than on a consistent basis.

It looks as if the former Sao Paolo man could be both a figure who can change a game in an instant or leave both fans and teammates scratching their heads, ensuring that he could follow in the footsteps of another previously infuriating, yet magical United man - Nani.

How good was Nani at Man United?

The likeness between the pair was previously noted by The Athletic's Carl Anka back in September, with the respected journalist stating that "Manchester United haven't had a player like Antony since Nani", upon the Brazilian's arrival at the club.

As Anka said of Antony at the time, he is a player who "can look like a world-beater one day, but will need to work on consistency", hence the obvious comparisons to that man Nani, with the former Red Devils man having also had that ability to blow hot and cold.

That was laid bare by the Portuguese's ex-teammate, Rio Ferdinand, who revealed that the winger was a "ridiculous player" who would do things in training that "would blow your mind", albeit while remaining deeply "frustrating" due to the 'inconsistency with his end product".

Much like Antony - who already has impressive strikes to his name against the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City this season - Nani also struck notable, memorable efforts throughout his time in Manchester, having joined the club from Sporting Lisbon back in 2007.

The now-veteran - who currently plies his trade for A-League side Melbourne Victory - was capable of true moments of genius, be it his delightful, delicate dink away at Arsenal in 2010, or his thumping effort at home to Tottenham Hotspur a few years earlier.

Hailed as a "proper player" by Ferdinand, the 36-year-old would ultimately leave United in 2015 after having scored 41 goals and provided 71 assists in 230 games across all fronts, helping the club to win a plethora of major honours in that time.

While, as Ferdinand alluded to, the 112-cap ace perhaps failed to be a truly reliable asset throughout his eight-year stay at the Theatre of Dreams, the 5 foot 10 genius is still fondly remembered for those standout moments of magic that he was able to produce on his day.

It does appear that both Erik ten Hag and Red Devils supporters may have to also get used the inconsistency of Antony over the coming years, although, like Nani, the £200k-per-week man could also be a "difference maker" at times for the club, as per writer Muhammad Butt.