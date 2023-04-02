Manchester United make their return to Premier League action away to top-four rivals Newcastle United this afternoon, with Erik ten Hag's men set to kick off what will be a hectic month of fixtures across all fronts.

Today's trip to St James' Park will be the first of three top-flight games in the space of a week for the Red Devils, with the Carabao Cup winners currently on a run of just three wins from their last eight matches in the competition.

If Champions League qualification is to be secured come the end of the season, then United will certainly need to improve upon that rather patchy recent record in the league, with a strong performance against the Magpies likely to be a perfect way to get April underway.

Ahead of the crucial meeting later today with Eddie Howe's men, Ten Hag has revealed a notable piece of positive injury news, with striker Anthony Martial set to return to the match-day squad for the first time since early February.

While it does appear that the Frenchman could be sold this summer after almost eight years at the club, in the short-term the Old Trafford outfit are certainly in need of a more natural, goalscoring presence in attack, with fellow forward Wout Weghorst netting just twice in 18 starts for United to date.

With Ten Hag previously suggesting that his side play their "best football" with Martial leading the line, it could be a real lift to see the 27-year-old return to the fold, particularly with doubts over teammate Marcus Rashford's fitness.

The forward line could also be bolstered by the inclusion of summer signing, Antony in the starting lineup, with the Brazilian "baller" - as hailed by journalist Sacha Pisani - having sparkled off the bench in the FA Cup triumph over Fulham last time out.

Will Antony start against Newcastle?

There's no denying that the £86m man has been a polarising presence since his arrival from Ajax - having been branded a "clown" by club legend Paul Scholes - yet when at his best it is hard to ignore the impact that the 23-year-old can have on the side.

The fleet-footed maverick was particularly impressive against the Cottagers prior to the international break, having simply "changed the game" following his introduction in the second half, according to former Manchester Evening News writer Hesham Bilal-Hefiz.

That 'game-changing' impact was evident as it was Antony's threaded pass that teed up Jadon Sancho in the build-up to the eventual penalty decision that flipped the tie on its head, with the visitors subsequently imploding to allow United to romp to victory.

Such a dazzling cameo also saw the mercurial talent register two key passes and also win five of his nine ground duels as a marker of his ability to make an impact both in and out of possession, having been a real livewire down the right flank.

The hope will be that the 5 foot 9 ace can replicate that display up against Newcastle later today, having previously 'toyed' with his opposite man Dan Burn when the two sides last met at Wembley, as per MEN correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst.

Although the £200k-per-week man will need to begin to provide a regular end product to mirror the notable flicks and tricks, on the evidence of his performance against Fulham last time out, he could well be the man to terrorise the opposition this time around.

Amid the prospect of having both the 16-cap dynamo and the aforementioned Martial in the attacking trio, Ten Hag could finally see things begin to truly fall into place with regard to the forward line.