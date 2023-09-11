It is never quiet at Manchester United, with the international break having brought with it further controversy for the Old Trafford outfit amid what has already been a turbulent start to the campaign.

The previous weeks and months have seen a prospective sale of the club by the Glazer family fail to pan out, with the Red Devils also coming under fire amid reports of an initial plan to bring Mason Greenwood back into the fold - only for the Englishman to subsequently move on loan to Getafe.

More recently, struggling winger Jadon Sancho hit back at manager Erik ten Hag on Twitter following criticism of his training ground displays in the build-up to the defeat to Arsenal, while fellow forward Antony - who was signed on an £86m deal from Ajax last summer - is now facing a spell away from the first-team, amid worrying allegations of alleged assault and domestic abuse.

Who can replace Antony at Man United?

With it unclear as to if and when the Brazilian will return to Ten Hag's set-up, the Dutchman will have to make do without a player who has been a firm favourite of his in recent times, with the 23-year-old having started all four Premier League games this season.

Although the former Sao Paulo man has not exactly impressed in a United shirt to date, with only eight goals and three assists in 48 appearances in all competitions, it will still leave Ten Hag with something of a headache in that right-wing berth.

While there is an argument to be made that Alejandro Garnacho could be shifted over to that side, there will also be calls for 21-year-old, Facundo Pellistri to fill that void, with the Uruguayan having looked "scintillating" when he has featured in recent times - as per writer Alex Turk.

That being said, the diminutive talent has not exactly been Ten Hag's go-to man in the past with just 12 senior appearances for the club to date across the last three years or so, with it perhaps also wise to consider academy starlet, Omari Forson for that vacant role on the flanks.

Who is Omari Forson?

The 19-year-old notably hit the headlines in pre-season after being withdrawn in just the 36th minute in the defeat to Borussia Dortmund, with Ten Hag making the decision to substitute the teenager following his altercation with Julian Ryerson - a flare-up that the United boss hinted could have been a red card in a normal, competitive fixture.

Despite that obvious low, the fact that the England youth international was able to feature so prominently over the summer is a testament to his "outstanding" talent - as described by Everton youth coach Keith Southern - with big things expected of a player who has dazzled in the youth ranks of late.

The fleet-footed youngster - who can operate on either wing - notably enjoyed an "excellent" 2022/23 campaign, according to journalist Steven Railston, after scoring nine goals and providing three assists in just 25 games in all competitions.

While yet to make his first-team bow, Forson does now boast an overall tally of ten goals and five assists in just 31 appearances for United's U21 squad, with that an impressive return considering he only turned 19 back in July.

Evidently a real threat in the final third, the emerging prospect could represent a more natural replacement for Antony than Pellistri as a left-footer who likes to cut in from the right, with it set to be no surprise if Ten Hag does look his way over the coming weeks and months.