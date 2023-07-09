Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen defender, Jeremie Frimpong, with Erik ten Hag still seemingly eyeing a possible upgrade on his current right-back options.

What are the latest Man United transfer rumours?

While much of the talk at present is centred on United's bid to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Red Devils are also "monitoring" Frimpong, with a fee of around £35m having been suggested.

Writing on Twitter regarding that interest, the transfer insider stated: Arsenal and #Frimpong, it’s not a hot topic at this stage. Instead, ManUtd is still monitoring his situation. Next steps depend on the new owners. #MUFC Player has not yet taken a decision.

"He’s considering his options. But: Key player for Alonso. His price: £35m."

This follows a report from Football Insider back in April that claimed the Old Trafford outfit were in 'pole position' to complete the signing of the 22-year-old, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona also said to hold an interest in the former Celtic whiz.

How good is Jeremie Frimpong?

Since making the move to Germany from Glasgow on a reported £11.5m deal back in January 2021, the Netherlands international has blossomed into arguably "one of the best wing-backs in Europe", according to talent scout, Jacek Kulig.

The promising "speedster" - as described by Kulig - has already racked up 31 goal involvements in just 96 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga side to date, after previously chipping in with 11 goals and assists in 51 games during his stint at Parkhead.

Such attacking brilliance could ensure that the 5 foot 7 dynamo represents a long-term solution for Ten Hag on the right of the defence, with neither Diogo Dalot nor Aaron Wan-Bissaka having truly nailed down that role of late.

In the case of Dalot, the Portugal international has only recently signed a new long-term deal at the Theatre of Dreams, although the 24-year-old seemingly looked "a bit off it" following the World Cup break, according to the Mirror's Colin Millar, having lost his place to Wan-Bisska in the latter stages of the season.

As for the latter man, it was not too long ago that he was being tipped for an exit, while the Englishman's ability in the final third is still rather limited, as he made just one goal involvement in all competitions last term.

The addition of Frimpong therefore - who contributed 20 goals and assists in 2022/23 - would represent a far more attack-minded option, with the chance there for the Amsterdam native to help get Antony firing down the right flank.

The £86m Brazilian endured a tough debut campaign in English football after scoring just four goals and notching only two assists in 25 Premier League games, although having additional support in his wide berth from Frimpong could be just the solution to help revive his fortunes.

The Leverkusen man's willingness to get forward and aid those ahead of him is shown by the fact that he ranks in the top 1% among his European peers for touches in the attacking penalty area, with Dalot and Wan Bissaka, by contrast, ranking in just the top 33% and the top 13%, respectively.

While that did come with Frimpong largely featuring as a more advanced right-wing back, it still shows that desire to impact proceedings at the top end of the pitch, ensuring he could create space for Antony - who seeks to cut in onto his stronger left foot at any opportunity - with countless overlapping runs.

That combination could then potentially prove deadly next term, ensuring that United's mercurial wideman can truly begin to make his mark as an attacking weapon.