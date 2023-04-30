Manchester United cruised to a comfortable 1-0 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, and talkSPORT pundit Mark Goldbridge was particularly impressed by their centre-backs.

What happened in Man United vs Aston Villa?

The Red Devils didn't exactly set the world alight when Unai Emery's Villans came to town on Sunday, but Erik ten Hag's side did exactly as they needed to do to secure all three points and move one step closer to a return to Champions League football.

Bruno Fernandes latched onto a mistake from Emiliano Martinez to win the match for the hosts, but it was the defenders in red who really left Goldbridge impressed.

The talkSPORT host and United fan was delighted by both Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof, saying the pair were "fantastic" before adding they were "superb" and "allow us to play so much more dynamic and with good recovery pace".

Redemption for Lindelof?

Fans have come to expect top performances from Shaw, so it is perhaps Lindelof's display that will please Ten Hag the most, as the boss was without both first-choice centre-backs in Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

The £170,000 per week ace has certainly stepped up since his teammates got injured, and this may well have been his best day yet. According to Sofascore, the 28 year-old completed 97 per cent of his passes and lost possesion only three times in total, losing just one total duel in the entire match.

With the Red Devils seemingly targeting new centre-backs ahead of the summer transfer window, perhaps a solid end to the season for Lindelof can convince his manager to keep him around as third-choice.