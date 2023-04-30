Manchester United could be boosted by the return of Alejandro Garnacho when they welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday, reports the Manchester Evening News.

What's the early team news?

The Red Devils welcome a high-flying Villans side to Manchester on Sunday in what has suddenly become a hugely important fixture in the race for European football. The hosts can move themselves nine points clear in the race for Champions League qualification, while Villa have their own aspirations and could actually sit just three points behind Erik ten Hag's side with a win of their own.

Unai Emery is expected to be without Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey, but United have some problems of their own, with first-choice centre-back pairing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane both sidelined.

One piece of good news however is the return of Garnacho, after the teenager participated in training on Friday, the same day on which the club announced a bumper new contract for the rising star.

According to MEN, the 18 year-old, who has not played since March, "took part in first-team training on Friday afternoon at Carrington", which suggests he "could be available" when Villa come calling in what the paper describes as a "boost" for the manager.

Will Garnacho play vs Aston Villa?

The Argentina U20 international has been praised for being "dangerous" and having a "massive influence" when he plays by none other than Paul Scholes, and it's not hard to see why.

Capable of playing on both wings and terriying defenders with his quick feet and directness, Garnacho has mustered up nine direct goal involvements in 31 senior appearances for the club, a phenomenal return for such a young player.

With Anthony Martial not quite looking his best since injury and Wout Weghorst still failing to really make his mark, having Garnacho off the bench could prove to be the difference when the game gets stretched and Villa's legs are tiring.

If he is indeed fit enough to give Ten Hag 30 minutes of his usual high-tempo performance, Garnacho's return is indeed a massive boost and he should be granted the opportunity to make his mark.