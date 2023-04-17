Manchester United are in pole position to bring AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Disasi to Man United?

Football Insider recently reported that Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will both be put up for sale in the summer, and with Phil Jones also out of contract at the end of the season, Erik Ten Hag will be in the market for central reinforcements. The Frenchman’s contract at the Louis II Stadium isn’t set to expire for another two years, but having featured in all 31 Ligue 1 games this season, his impressive performances under Philippe Clement have caught the attention of the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are reportedly very interested in securing the services of the 25-year-old during the upcoming window, with transfer insider Dean Jones recently revealing that “initial conversations” regarding a deal have been “positive”.

Now, according to Football Insider, Manchester United “lead the race” to sign Disasi ahead of the 2023/24 term. Manchester City and Chelsea are the two other potential suitors to have “registered an interest”, but it’s Ten Hag’s side who are the “favourites” ahead of their competitors.

The M16 outfit have “sent multiple scouts” to watch the centre-back in action this season and it’s stated that club chiefs have returned with “positive reports”. The recruitment department see him as a “star with huge potential” and he has therefore become the “first-choice defensive target” for the summer.

Would Disasi be a good signing for Man United?

Standing at 6 foot 3, Disasi has been hailed a “dominant” centre-back thanks to his physical presence by talent scout Jacek Kulig and he would certainly be an excellent addition to sure up the backline at United.

The Gonesse native is currently averaging 3.1 clearances and 2.6 aerial wins per league game, via WhoScored, which shows his strength in steering the ball away from danger, but he’s also commanding with the ball at his feet. The £18k-per-week colossus ranks in the 96th percentile amongst centre-backs for progressive passes, highlighting his calmness and composure in playing out from the back, and he is cool in the tackle too, having won 18 tackles from 26 players challenged this season (FBRef).

Additionally, Disasi has the ability to pose a real threat in the final third having posted ten goal contributions (six goals and four assists) across all competitions this term, which are fantastic numbers for a central defender, making this deal even more of a no-brainer to complete.