Erik Ten Hag's hunt for a new Manchester United goalkeeper this transfer window could see him turn to Bart Verburggen, according to the Manchester Evening News.

What is the latest on Bart Verbruggen to Man United?

The Red Devils have been keeping an eye out for a new shot-stopper, with the club's manager yet to confirm whether or not David De Gea will remain as their number one option inbetween the sticks for the next campaign.

The Spaniard has made a handful of errors for United (he has two errors leading to goals and one leading to a shot according to SofaScore) this season, which has led to calls for the player to finally be dropped from the starting eleven at Old Trafford. That's despite De Gea having played in 411 Premier League fixtures for United to date.

Ten Hag does want to keep the player at the club though, with talks currently underway to try and tie the 32-year-old down to a fresh deal. That could see the Spaniard resigned to sitting on the bench, with a search for a new shot-stopper underway.

The latest name to now be linked with a switch to England to fill that position is Bart Verbruggen. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Anderlecht man ticks plenty of boxes for the club's manager, who has a tendency to opt for players who originate from his home country.

The youngster is now firmly on their radar and a deal could happen this summer as they look to add a new shot-stopping option.

Who is Bart Verbruggen?

Despite being just 20-years-old, the goalkeeper has impressed massively in the Belgian league with Anderlecht this campaign. Playing with a maturity that belies his age, he has racked up a WhoScored rating of 6.98 and also has a Man of the Match award to his name to boot.

It's led to an international call-up for the player, although he is yet to be handed a cap by the Netherlands. Still, it shows just how solid the youngster has been in goal and suggests that there is plenty of potential in Verbruggen heading into the future.

It's also led to praise from those around him, with goalkeeper coach Frank Boeckx stating that the player has an "incredible work ethic" and that he is also extremely "mature" despite his youth.

Considering the way in which he has performed so far and the way in which he is spoken so highly of, it suggests that Man United would be getting a real gem of a player if they add him to their squad this summer.