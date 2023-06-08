As Manchester United look to strengthen this summer, the major priorities for manager Erik ten Hag appear to be the signing of a new number nine and central midfielder, with the Dutchman seemingly hoping to improve the spine of his team ahead of next season.

With regard to midfield additions, Manchester Evening News reported earlier this season that the Red Devils were considering a fresh approach for Borussia Dortmund starlet, Jude Bellingham, with the England international having previously snubbed United's advances back in 2020.

Any potential move for the 19-year-old now appears almost impossible following the news that Real Madrid have reached an agreement with the Bundesliga side regarding a €100m (£86m) deal for the teenager, with the former Birmingham City man looking all but set to be plying his trade in the Spanish capital next season.

To have missed out on a player who is "going to be the best midfielder in the world" - according to Three Lions colleague, Phil Foden - is undoubtedly a blow for the Old Trafford outfit, with Ten Hag needing to find another midfield solution over the coming weeks and months.

The 53-year-old could already be lining up a perfect alternative to the Dortmund ace, however, in the form of Leon Goretzka, with the Bayern Munich machine believed to be a target for the Carabao Cup winners, according to reports in his native Germany.

Should Man United sign Goretzka?

The signing of the £301k-per-week maestro could allow Ten Hag to find his own version of Bellingham, with the two Bundesliga stars said to share a number of statistical and stylistic similarities, as per FBref.

That likeness between the 6 foot 2 German and his English counterpart - who is also a towering figure at 6 foot 1 - is not just due to their physical stature, with the pair able to make a stellar impact at both ends of the pitch.

That is showcased by the duo's defensive strength, with Goretzka ranking in the top 3% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for blocks made, while Bellingham ranks in the top 7% in that regard.

Equally, the two men also have the desire to bomb forward and get involved in the final third, with Goretzka averaging 2.2 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 across the last 365 days, while Bellingham is only slightly ahead as he averages 3.6 touches per 90 for the same metric.

With the latter man a player who can "do absolutely everything" - according to United legend Gary Neville - the Bayern ace is also something of an all-action star in his own right, with former boss Julian Nagelsmann describing him as "one of the best box-to-box players in Europe".

Much like Bellingham - who has 24 goals and 25 assists to his name in 132 games for his current side - the former Schalke man also possesses an "incredible goal threat", according to Nagelsmann, having registered 34 goals and 35 assists in 179 games for the Bavarian giants.

While the Bochum native is less of a long-term option having turned 28 earlier this year - in contrast to the teenage Bellingham - his similar attributes to that of the Madrid-bound superstar should make him a perfect fit for Ten Hag at the Theatre of Dreams.